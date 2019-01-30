autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG GT R Doing Donuts In The City Is Savage

30 Jan 2019
Nowadays, the need for attention on the automotive-related part of social media means the tire business is booming, with more and more aficionados burning rubber like there's no tomorrow. And a fresh example of this comes from a Mercedes-AMG GT R, whose driver decided to put on a show in the middle of the city.
The hooner behind the wheel of the Affalterbach supercar didn't go for coordinated moves, therefore his stunt doesn't qualify as drifting. Instead, the man went for a series of donuts.

And, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which showcases the moment, the driver kept the throttle welded to the floor for quite a bit.

As expected, the effect of 585 ponies punishing the rear tires involves plenty of smoke, with the entire area being covered. Then there's the aural side of the adventure, which is just as vicious as the visual one, with the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 screaming at the top of its cylinders. Among others, you'll get to listen to that marvel of an engine bouncing off the rev limiter as the rear tires struggle to find a bit of grip.

Now, this example of the GT R is dressed in the launch shade, namely AMG Green Hell Magno. And, in case you might want to know more about this shade, here's how its makers introduce it: "The  color "AMG green hell magno" alone establishes a visual link to the "Green Hell", the nickname for the legendary "North Loop" of the Nurburgring, emphasizing that the car's roots are firmly embedded in the racetrack,"

Speaking of the racetrack, we'll remind you not to use the spinning adventure sitting before us as an example - the street is no place for such shenanigans, so please head for the track when the need for sliding shows up.

 

