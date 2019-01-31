autoevolution

McLaren Senna Does Rolling Burnout Like It's Nothing

31 Jan 2019, 11:45 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The contemporary supercar and hypercar realm makes burnouts an extremely rare sight and there are there's one main reason for this. To be more precise, dual-clutch transmissions have taken over and these aren't exactly friendly in terms of operating the brakes and the throttle at the same time. And when talking about a hypercar such as the McLaren Senna, the chances of seeing it performing a burnout are even slimmer.
4 photos
McLaren Senna Does Rolling BurnoutMcLaren Senna Does Rolling BurnoutMcLaren Senna Does Rolling Burnout
The cost of the machine, as well as the fact that it comes with an open rear diff (more on this below), decrease the chances of burning rubber. After all, this Woking animal was built with lap times in mind.

Well, here we are, brining you a stunt that involves a Senna pulling a burnout. We're talking about a rolling adventure here, one that took place on the Bahrain International Circuit.

The driver obviously used the two pedals of the beast simultaneously, as the brake lights can be seen once this 800 horsepower toy passes the camera.

Alas, the shenanigan was posted on an Instagram account that's not public, which means we can only share screenshots with you (here's the account that delivered the video, though).

Now, returning to the open diff setup of the Macca, this is similar to that of the other models McLaren released since its 2011 road car return. These beasts rely on complex electronics working the brakes to keep that power distribution in check.

In fact, here's Mclaren describing the system: "Brake Steer is a technology McLaren developed for Formula 1, which was ultimately banned from the sport due to the performance advantage it offered over rivals. This race-bred technology imperceptibly brakes the inside rear wheel to enhance turn-in and reduce understeer, encouraging the driver to apply the throttle earlier. This significantly enhances the agility of the McLaren Senna and removes the requirement for a traditional limited-slip differential, saving weight and reducing component complexity,"
McLaren Senna McLaren burnout cool
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN 720S SpiderMCLAREN 720S Spider ExoticMCLAREN SpeedtailMCLAREN Speedtail ExoticMCLAREN 600LTMCLAREN 600LT ExoticMCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  
 
 