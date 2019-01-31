McLaren Senna Does Rolling Burnout Like It's Nothing

The contemporary supercar and hypercar realm makes burnouts an extremely rare sight and there are there's one main reason for this. To be more precise, dual-clutch transmissions have taken over and these aren't exactly friendly in terms of operating the brakes and the throttle at the same time. And when talking about a hypercar such as the McLaren Senna, the chances of seeing it performing a burnout are even slimmer.

In fact, here's Mclaren describing the system: "Brake Steer is a technology McLaren developed for Formula 1, which was ultimately banned from the sport due to the performance advantage it offered over rivals. This race-bred technology imperceptibly brakes the inside rear wheel to enhance turn-in and reduce understeer, encouraging the driver to apply the throttle earlier. This significantly enhances the agility of the McLaren Senna and removes the requirement for a traditional limited-slip differential, saving weight and reducing component complexity," The cost of the machine, as well as the fact that it comes with an open rear diff (more on this below), decrease the chances of burning rubber. After all, this Woking animal was built with lap times in mind.Well, here we are, brining you a stunt that involves a Senna pulling a burnout. We're talking about a rolling adventure here, one that took place on the Bahrain International Circuit.The driver obviously used the two pedals of the beast simultaneously, as the brake lights can be seen once this 800 horsepower toy passes the camera.Alas, the shenanigan was posted on an Instagram account that's not public, which means we can only share screenshots with you (here's the account that delivered the video, though).Now, returning to the open diff setup of the Macca , this is similar to that of the other models McLaren released since its 2011 road car return. These beasts rely on complex electronics working the brakes to keep that power distribution in check.In fact, here's Mclaren describing the system: "Brake Steer is a technology McLaren developed for Formula 1, which was ultimately banned from the sport due to the performance advantage it offered over rivals. This race-bred technology imperceptibly brakes the inside rear wheel to enhance turn-in and reduce understeer, encouraging the driver to apply the throttle earlier. This significantly enhances the agility of the McLaren Senna and removes the requirement for a traditional limited-slip differential, saving weight and reducing component complexity,"