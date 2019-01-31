This Lamborghini Huracan Body Kit Is All About Exposed Carbon

Not taking into account the recently unveiled Evo, there are to date nine or so Lamborghini Huracan variants on the world’s roads. Many of them retain their original look, but there are some that roam the streets wearing more or less successful body kits.

The Los Angeles-based tuner is not new to the body kit business, having already shown back in 2017 ideas for the Ferrari 488 and for the 458.



Just as it did for those two cars, Misha created the body kit with only one material in mind: carbon fiber. Shaped in such a way as to make the Huracan look even more aggressive than it did when coming out the factory gates in Sant'Agata Bolognese, the material is not only used, but also visible to the naked eye.



Misha took out the original front bumper, hood, fenders, side skirts, side air intake covers, rear bumper, and spoiler wing and modified them with parts made of carbon fiber. It then fitted them on the original factory mounting points in an attempt not to spoil the car by drilling extra holes in it.



Proof of the use of carbon is the exposed material visible all over the front bumper, hood, and fenders, as seen in the renderings released by Misha Designs.



Not so long ago, Lamborghini pulled the wraps off the



