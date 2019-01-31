autoevolution

This Lamborghini Huracan Body Kit Is All About Exposed Carbon

31 Jan 2019, 8:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
Not taking into account the recently unveiled Evo, there are to date nine or so Lamborghini Huracan variants on the world’s roads. Many of them retain their original look, but there are some that roam the streets wearing more or less successful body kits.
4 photos
Lamborghini Huracan Body Kit by Misha DesignLamborghini Huracan Body Kit by Misha DesignLamborghini Huracan Body Kit by Misha Design
As of June this year, those who still drive around in unmodified Huracans will have yet another styling option on the table: the Lamborghini Huracan Body Kit by Misha Designs.

The Los Angeles-based tuner is not new to the body kit business, having already shown back in 2017 ideas for the Ferrari 488 and for the 458.

Just as it did for those two cars, Misha created the body kit with only one material in mind: carbon fiber. Shaped in such a way as to make the Huracan look even more aggressive than it did when coming out the factory gates in Sant'Agata Bolognese, the material is not only used, but also visible to the naked eye.

Misha took out the original front bumper, hood, fenders, side skirts, side air intake covers, rear bumper, and spoiler wing and modified them with parts made of carbon fiber. It then fitted them on the original factory mounting points in an attempt not to spoil the car by drilling extra holes in it.

Proof of the use of carbon is the exposed material visible all over the front bumper, hood, and fenders, as seen in the renderings released by Misha Designs.

Not so long ago, Lamborghini pulled the wraps off the 2020 Huracan Evo. The model can be viewed as either the continuation of 2017 Performante or something of a facelift for it, and some were expecting to see many styling changes in the Evo. They were in for a bit of a disappointment.

Misha Designs did not say whether the body kit fits on the Evo, but not many would mind if it did.
lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini Huracan body kit Lamborghini body kit Misha design carbon fiber Lamborghini Huracan Evo
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Latest car models:
PANOZ RoadsterPANOZ Roadster Coupe CabrioPANOZ AvezzanoPANOZ Avezzano CoupeFORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupGMC Sierra 2500HDGMC Sierra 2500HD Heavy Duty PickupRENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniAll car models  
 
 