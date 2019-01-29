Lamborghini Urus By Manhart Features 800-plus Horsepower

autoevolution

Although specialized in all things BMW, Manhart Performance GmbH & Co. KG is also capable of making Mercedes-Benz models more powerful than stock. In addition to those two, the Wuppertal-based tuning house can work its magic on the Lamborghini Urus as well.
The belly of the beast is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, the bent eight that you’ll also find the Porsche Panamera Turbo. But the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese upped the output to 650 PS (641 horsepower) and 850 Nm (627 pound-feet) of torque.

That’s not nearly enough to fend off the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and this is where Manhart steps in. Bigger turbochargers, different ECU software, high-flow exhaust system, and a stronger automatic transmission later, the Urus develops 812 PS (801 horsepower) and 980 Nm (723 pound-feet).

In other words, Manhart squeezed out the 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G from the Mazda MX-5 from the twin-turbo V8 in the super-SUV from Italy. Add to that some styling changes from Russia-based Topcar Design, and you’re looking at a Bumblebee with tons more attitude than everyone’s favorite Autobot. And the Chevrolet Camaro painted in yellow and black, of course!

Over on mobile.de, Manhart lists an example of the Urus 800 at €398,901 including taxes. The starting price for the bone-stock Urus, by comparison, is €204,000 in Germany and in the ballpark of $200,000 in the United States of America.

The finishing touch is a set of 21-inch Y-spoke wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tires, complementing the carbon-fiber arch extensions from Topcar Design. We’re not too sure about the red-painted calipers, but then again, color coordination isn’t mandatory in the world of tuning.

Manhart’s Urus 800 on mobile.de has 2,150 kilometers on the odometer, having been registered in Germany in July 2018. Given this information, the super-SUV in the ad might’ve been a development vehicle.

On a related note, Lamborghini prepares to roll out the plug-in hybrid Urus towards the end of the year. Chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani mentioned an 18-month timeframe during the international launch of the Urus in April 2018, meaning that October 2019 is the deadline.

The plug-in powertrain will be related to the system Porsche uses in the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, although we’re expecting Lamborghini to crank up the output. 700 PS (690 horsepower) would be the sweet spot considering the Bentley Bentayga Speed is right around the corner with 650 PS.

