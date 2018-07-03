autoevolution
 

Manhart MH5 700 Isn’t Your Average BMW M5

If the F90 M5 isn’t to your liking because Mercedes-AMG has the upper hand with the E63 S 4Matic+, don’t forget the M5 Competition has 625 ponies to offer from a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 plant. But still, that’s not enough either, at least not for Manhart.
Enter the MH5 700, with 5 standing for 5 Series and 700 for… well, not the actual output. The tuner managed to squeeze out 723 horsepower (713 bhp) from the S63B44T4 engine, along with an earth-shattering 870 Nm (642 pound-feet) of torque. “Over the top” is probably the best way to describe the Bavarian land missile in question.

The super sedan from Manhart is quick, make no mistake about that. But on the other hand, the tuning specialist didn’t release acceleration or top speed figures. The M5 Competition, for reference, needs 3.3 seconds to thrust to 100 km/h. With the BMW M Driver’s package, and you’re looking at 304 km/h (189 mph) on full song.

Pricing information is also unknown, but the go-faster treatment isn’t all there is to the MH5 700. In addition to the exterior badging and black paintwork with gold detailing, Manhart decided to fit this bad boy on 21-inch wheels. To whom it may concern, the carbon-fiber exterior package and floor mats are aftermarket as well.

The moment you hear the MH5 700 singing the song of its people, you’ll instantly recognize the thunderous bark of a V8 that breathes out through a stainless-steel exhaust system. As for the stance of the vehicle, KW coilover springs are to thank for the hunkered-down posture. All in all, not bad for what was once an M5, right?

Bearing in mind the F90 is still relatively new, there’s no mistaking that Manhart will try to extract more power from the twin-turbocharged V8 blunderbuss. On that note, can you imagine how the M5 would be as a daily driver with 1,000 ponies on tap?

