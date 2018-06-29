NASA's Dawn Probe Fires Ion Engines for the Last Time

2018 BMW M5 Passes German Police at 310 KPH/192 MPH on Autobahn, Hilarity Ensues

Check out the list of optional extras for the 2018 BMW M5 and you'll notice a little thing called M Driver's Package. And if you tick this box, the maximum speed of your super-sedan will no longer be limited to 155 mph (250 km/h), with its maximum velocity jumping to 305 km/h (189 mph). But where could you put such numbers to the test? 4 photos



Heck, not even the police will be upset about it and we've brought along a piece of footage that showcases an example of this. To be more precise, the clip below shows the F90 M5 going all out on the Autobahn. In its velocity frenzy, the Bimmer happens to pass a police car, with the four-door rocket doing 310 km/h (make that 192 mph) at the time - keep in mind this is not the number shown on the speedometer, but that displayed by a third-party GPS.



And, as you'll notice in the clip, the super-saloon has no problem maintaining this kind of speed, which makes it ideal for cruising across the continent.



Keep in mind that the M5 is motivated by a reworked version of its predecessor's twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, which allows the driver to play with 600 hp and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of twist - the unit is mated to an eight-speed automatic.



Oh, and if this still isn't enough for you, we'll remind you that the German automotive producer has already introduced the



