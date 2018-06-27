Spyshots: BMW 7 Series Refresh Sports the Mother of All Kidney Grilles

NASA Brings Mars InSight Mission to a City Near You

Okay, so as you might have heard, BMW has something called the X7 on the way. This will be the biggest vehicle they make, and the design is rubbing off on the 7 Series sedan. 13 photos



We had a sneaking suspicion the 7 Series was getting a massive grille. However, these are the first spyshots to fully show design the changes.



From the look of things, we're dealing with the



Besides the double-sized grille, they've made a number of other smaller changes as well. For example, the LED headlights have a different signature, while the intakes of the front bumper copy the new M5. Around the back, the taillights and bumper have been revised, but are still obscured by camouflage.



Last year, BMW sold just 9,276 units of the 7 Series in America, down about 30% on the previous year. There is no denying that the Tesla Model S is denting the premium car market.



Will a big grille help with that? Probably not, as the Model S managed 26,500 sales without having a grille at all. However, more powerful engines might improve the 7er's appeal. It's expected that the 750i and 750Li will receive the new V8 that was fitted to the M850i xDrive Coupe.



While taking design cues from a 7-seater and applying them to a sexy sedan sounds like a bad idea, BMW went ahead with it anyway. We smell a grille war coming!