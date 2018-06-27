Martian Habitation Pod Concept to Be Shown at Goodwood

5 Could This Prototype Be the 2019 BMW M4 CSL?

4 BMW M8 Coupe Spied Testing at the Nurburgring

1 BMW 3 Series Racecar Nurburgring Rollover Crash Looks like a Failed Movie Stunt

More on this:

F52 1 Series Sedan Launched By BMW In Mexico

Revealed in 2016 for the Chinese market, the F52 is manufactured locally with the help of joint venture partner Brilliance Auto. On sale in the People’s Republic since 2017, the 1 Series Sedan is now available to order in Mexico from 489,900 pesos. 43 photos



The 120i levels up to 192 ponies and the sportier version of the Steptronic six-speed automatic transmission. In this configuration, zero to 100 kph (62 miles per hour) is doable in 7.5 seconds. The sedan’s fuel consumption, on the other hand, is rated at 16.6 km/l and 15.9 km/l, respectively, translating to 39 and 37.4 miles per gallon.



Both the 118i and 120i come from the get-go with the Sport Line trim package, adding a little bit of sportiness to the UKL 2-based model. Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Sensatec leather upholstery,



Even though Mexico is located just south of the United States of America, the federal republic is part of North America from a geographical standpoint. To this effect, would it be strange if BMW were to import



It’s not impossible when you think about it, more so if you bear in mind how many automakers import cars from China to the United States. General Motors does it with the Cadillac CT6 PHEV and Buick Envision while Ford plans to do it as well with the Focus Active. Compared to the 1 Series hatchback, the three-box body style is more expensive despite the fact it is front- instead of all-wheel drive. The three-door 1 Series and five-door hatchback retail from 454,900 and 469,900, respectively, and just like the sedan, the entry-level engine option is the 118i Sport Line with 136 horsepower The 120i levels up to 192 ponies and the sportier version of the Steptronic six-speed automatic transmission. In this configuration, zero to 100 kph (62 miles per hour) is doable in 7.5 seconds. The sedan’s fuel consumption, on the other hand, is rated at 16.6 km/l and 15.9 km/l, respectively, translating to 39 and 37.4 miles per gallon.Both the 118i and 120i come from the get-go with the Sport Line trim package, adding a little bit of sportiness to the UKL 2-based model. Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Sensatec leather upholstery, halogen or LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, panoramic glass roof, and the 6.5-inch version of the iDrive infotainment system are some of the highlights of the Mexican F52.Even though Mexico is located just south of the United States of America, the federal republic is part of North America from a geographical standpoint. To this effect, would it be strange if BMW were to import the F52 stateside as well at some point in the future as a response to the Mercedes-Benz CLA and Audi A3 Sedan?It’s not impossible when you think about it, more so if you bear in mind how many automakers import cars from China to the United States. General Motors does it with the Cadillac CT6 PHEV and Buick Envision while Ford plans to do it as well with the Focus Active.