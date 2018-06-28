G21 BMW 3 Series Wagon Spied in Detail With M Sport Body

The all-new BMW 3 Series Touring has been spotted for the second time. Our detailed spy photos now show the design of the car in much more detail as well as revealing the M Sport package.

Inside, all G2x models (coupe and cabriolet are incoming) should be available with the iDrive 7.0 infotainment system. The autonomous tech from the 5 Series should also trickle down, even the funky display key that allows owners to remote-park. Expect to see the new Touring model in the first quarter of 2019. The wagon version comes out just as the G20 3 Series sedan is starting to look ready for production. The two should debut in quick succession with identical powertrains and features.While mainstream brands have steadily gotten better at competing with the 3 Series range, it's still the go-to model for sweet RWD handling in a reasonably sized car. Both the sedan and wagon are going to increase their wheelbase in a bit to offer more room.For the first time this year, we feel like a BMW model is way better looking than what Audi and Mercedes have. The Audi A4 facelift was exceptionally dull. However, there's still the new Volvo V60 to consider.Our vote would still go to BMW, just because Volvo's 2-liter engines don't sound right. Speaking of which, we have to talk about the exhaust setup on this particular prototype. It's got two round tips arranged symmetrically. With the previous generation, that would have automatically meant a 3-liter engine, but you will have this configuration on 2-liter models too, such as the 320d and 330i.The body kit of the M Sport model is quite similar to that which we'll see on the M340i . Large diameter black wheels and blue painted brake calipers may also mislead you. However, the 300+ horsepower M Performance models feature larger, rectangular muffler tips.Inside, all G2x models (coupe and cabriolet are incoming) should be available with the iDrive 7.0 infotainment system. The autonomous tech from the 5 Series should also trickle down, even the funky display key that allows owners to remote-park. Expect to see the new Touring model in the first quarter of 2019.