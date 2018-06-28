BMW X4 Touches X1 While Trying to Overtake, Immediately Flips

This happens to be our favorite crash video of the week. It's got BMW on BMW action, which makes it really cute, plus it demonstrates once more how unstable SUVs are.

3 photos SUV drivers have more money than they do common sense. I mean, do you guys remember that



It turns out that pretty much anything can push these models over the edge. Pebble in the middle of the road? Going straight to hell. Utility hole cover in your way? You're going to end up in the news. Banna peal left on the ground? You just became a stunt driver.



While the GLE guy had his ESC turned off for shenanigans, that's probably not the case here. I mean, who does that during a regular commute! The driver of the black BMW X1 stops with the rest of traffic, but because half a lane is opening up, the white X4 tries to overtake.



He clips the right side of his car and immediately starts to flop over. It looks like he's doing the wrong kind of steering corrections, so the X4 would probably be on its side were it not for the sidewalk catching the left-side tires in just the right way.



Looking at the bodywork of the X4, it looks like it struck the X1 on its fender, not the bumper, which probably facilitated the near-flip. That's a quick and cheap fix, but the suspension is probably going to need new shocks and arms.



Looking back at the moment before the accident, there seems to be sufficient space to overtake. However, the wheels of the larger vehicle may be harder to place on the road. One thing the X4 driver should have considered beforehand is to drive more slowly. But you know what they say: hindsight is 20/20.



