BMW M140i Successor Spied at the Nurburgring, Is Joined by the A35 AMG

29 Jun 2018, 16:28 UTC ·
Nearly every German automaker makes a hot hatch except BMW. Naturally, we know about the M140i, but to drive, that car feels more like a fantastic GT.
As you've probably heard already, the 3rd generation of the 1 Series will migrate to a front-wheel-drive platform called FAAR, which is an evolution of the UKL2. And right out of the box, it's going to have a hot version.

Now, we're not talking about a ghost pepper, more like jalapeno sauce kind of hot. This latest Nurburgring spy video shows just such a car, but just like in the case of the A35/A40, we're not sure what we're supposed to call it.

Trademark filings for a 300 horsepower X2 M35i or M35iX have been made. That means the 1 Series hot hatch should have an M135i badge. However, British magazine Autocar says it's going to be called "M130iX M Performance."

Frankly, we don't buy it, since a 30i model is supposed to have around 250-260 horsepower. But we do know that the model will use a 2-liter turbo making 300 HP for all four wheels to enjoy via an 8-speed auto. And frankly, that's nothing special!

There are dozens of other hatchbacks with similar power outputs. And while we want to cut BMW some slack because they've never made a hot hatch before, Mercedes-AMG won't let us do that.

The same Nurburgring track was host to a car rumored to be called the A35, which will have over 300 HP. Not only will that boast the most desirable badge in the business, but also an attention-grabbing interior. This is a rivalry that BMW can't afford to take lightly.

From what we know, there are no plans to make anything above this model, as BMW M bosses don't like souped-up 2-liter turbo engines.

