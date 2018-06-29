BMW M140i Successor Spied at the Nurburgring, Is Joined by the A35 AMG

Oumuamua Interstellar Object Accelerated and Changed Course in Our Solar System

Nearly every German automaker makes a hot hatch except BMW. Naturally, we know about the M140i, but to drive, that car feels more like a fantastic GT. 4 photos



Now, we're not talking about a ghost pepper, more like jalapeno sauce kind of hot. This latest Nurburgring spy video shows just such a car, but just like in the case of the A35/A40, we're not sure what we're supposed to call it.



Trademark filings for a 300 horsepower



Frankly, we don't buy it, since a 30i model is supposed to have around 250-260 horsepower. But we do know that the model will use a 2-liter turbo making 300 HP for all four wheels to enjoy via an 8-speed auto. And frankly, that's nothing special!



There are dozens of other hatchbacks with similar power outputs. And while we want to cut BMW some slack because they've never made a hot hatch before, Mercedes- AMG won't let us do that.



The same Nurburgring track was host to a car rumored to be called the



From what we know, there are no plans to make anything above this model, as BMW M bosses don't like souped-up 2-liter turbo engines.



