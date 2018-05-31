autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-AMG A50 / A53 Spied in Detail

In 2017, over 60% of A-Class buyers previously drove cars from other brands. And it's not hard to understand why, since the Mercedes compact hatch delivered a premium look and even had a flagship performance model. For 2019, the AMG version will be split into two and made even better.
There's going to be a lower-powered version that will compete with the Golf R and Audi S3, while the hardcore model will have even more power than before. This, believe it or not, is the A50 or A53.

We're still not sure what to call it, and it's possible that Mercedes doesn't either. Rumors about the E50 model celebrating the 50th anniversary of the AMG brand turned out to be false, as the straight-six version ended up with the E53 name.

Likewise, the hot hatch some expect to wear the A50 badge might be an A53. The patents filed by Mercedes earlier this year support the hypothesis with a whole range of compacts that have "53" versions.

Knowing how bonkers the A45 got in the aero department, we kind of expected a little more from its successor. You could be forgiven for thinking that this is the Golf R rival. However, designers would use the Panamericana grille for the least exciting AMG model in that particular range. That's why the E63 model has it, but the E53 doesn't.

Of course, in some regards, this prototype isn't ready. For example, the rear diffuser and wing are the same as on a regular 2019 A-Class with the AMG Pack. We expect the 400+ horsepower monster to have more of a... bolt-on look.

And that's how much we've been told to expect from the upgraded 2-liter turbo engine, which will have a hybrid system to reduce lag. This power will go to all four wheels via a 7-speed DCT, so we expect 0 to 100 km/h times of 4 seconds or less.
