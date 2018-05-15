autoevolution
 

Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster Order Books Open from $172,000

The latest iteration of the Mercedes-AMG GT, the S Roadster, goes on sale starting this week after Mercedes-AMG announced it had opened the order books for the model.
Those willing and able to buy one will have to pay £126,730, or roughly the equivalent of $172,000. But that’s just the starting price, as several other equipment lines or option packages are up for grabs and will bring the price to a much higher level.

As standard, the Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster comes equipped with a hand-built 4.0-liter Biturbo engine, good for 522 hp and maximum torque of 670 Nm. The power output, which is 46 hp more than the AMG GT, give the car 0 to 62 mph acceleration of just 3.8 seconds. The top speed is rated at 192 mph (309 km/h).

Just like all the other GT models in the lineup, the engine is controlled with the help of a DCT seven-speed gearbox. As is, the car is fitted with several technologies, such as the AMG performance exhaust system or the AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive damping.

The Premium equipment line made available by AMG adds the Keyless-Go package, Burmester surround sound system, reversing camera and Assist Parktronic. This would send buyers back £3,195 ($4,330).

For £1,695 ($2,300), the Driving Assistance package helps the driver with the addition of blind spot assist, lane keeping assist, distance pilot Distronic, and Pre-Safe.

Last in line is the AMG Dynamic Plus package that will be available for £1,795 ($2,430). This last package comes with dynamic engine and transmission mounts, and a tuned and firmer suspension.

None of the packages mentioned above come even close to the price Mercedes-AMG is asking for the high-performance ceramic brakes. After tweaking the car with all of the above, customers would have to pay £5,995 ($8,120) for the brakes alone.

With the addition of the S Roadster top the lineup, Mercedes-AMG brought the number of versions available in the lineup to seven, three of which are open-top.
