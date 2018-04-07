Manual Golf R Races Auto Audi S3, Reveals Some Kind of Problem

Some hot hatch buyers say you should always buy the manual gearbox because it's more involving. However, it makes you slower too, as you'll see in this drag race between the Golf R and Audi S3.

The two cars have the same engine, a 2-liter recently updated to 310and 400 Nm (on overboost). The S3 is supposed to be a little bit lighter thanks to some aluminum body panels. But we've actually seen the Golf R being faster in drag races a few years back.Owners of the old Golf R used to tell us they couldn't get it under six seconds with a manual. It just seemed to bog down, and that seemed strange for a 270 HP,hatch that was considered a monster back in 2010.You know us, we'll watch just about every drag race and share it. But this is not a foregone conclusion. The S3 isn't faster because its DSG gearbox gives it quicker acceleration off the line. In fact, Mat Watson manages to launch the Golf R a little faster... by cheating."But it didn't matter because the engine and the gearbox worked in perfect harmony; much more than the human, the gearbox, and the engine did in this car," Mat says.He also points out that every time they've drag raced a standard Golf R, it seemed to bog down, pointing to the old video with the Civic Type R, A45 AMG, and Focus RS . Meanwhile, the DSG-equipped model was clocked at an astounding 4.2 seconds to 60 miles per hour. We think this is an automatic torque limiter installed by Volkswagen to protect the clutch.After that, they do a rolling race, which reveals that the ratios in the 7-speed Audi are a little better for acceleration, helping the S3 pull away from the Golf R. So there you go; next time you want to buy an expensive German hatchback, pay a little extra for the auto. And yes, we know Audi calls it "S Tronic" but it's really the same thing as the DSG.Mat also points out that with dealers keeping higher inventories for the auto models, you're likely to pay a little less.