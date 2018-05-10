Mercedes-AMG GT Monster Hybrid Confirmed, Electric Driving Noise Is Important

Pretty new flagship Mercedes-AMG model doesn't have enough power for you? It turns out the Germans really will drop a hybrid V8 system under the hood.

Wow, musicians?! Maybe they can get Nicki Minaj to do the reversing sound. The hybrid GT 4-door was all over the news last year because that's what Mercedes used for the concept shown in Geneva- an 805-hp monster setup. But the production model wearing the 63 badge "only" comes with a regular 4-liter V8 and 630 ponies.German websites talked about production starting in 2020 while Mercedes's own patent filings suggested the "73" badge would be used by the GT 4-door, as well as theversions of the G-Class and SL-Class.In a recent interview with Digital Trends , Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers confirmed the hybrid V8 engine, saying his engineers are currently working on it."It had a V8 engine in the front and an electric motor on the rear axle. Everything is in development. It will go into production one day," Moers said.The story is actually about Project One, the F1-engined hypercar. So naturally, it talks about how Mercedes is working on its own lightweight electric battery pack and how it plans to make extensive use of carbon fiber to keep the GT 73 relatively light.For the record, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which also uses a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 and electricity, tips the scales at 2310 kg and produces 680of supercar-crushing power. Are we going to get a 2.5-second 4-door here?But apparently, the way the hybrid sounds when going fully electric is just as important as the performance. "We do a lot of research together with companies, musicians, gaming people to find what could be the right sound for an electric-driven AMG. We’re not done with that journey; we’re just collecting a lot of input," the AMG boss added.Wow, musicians?! Maybe they can get Nicki Minaj to do the reversing sound.