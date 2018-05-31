Ferrari 812 Superfast 0-186 MPH/300 KPH Acceleration Test Has Savage V12 Scream

We've already seen what the Ferrari 812 Superfast can do when the pedal on the right is welded to the floor, whether we're talking about a high-speed German Autobahn adventure or a drifting episode on the track (four-wheel sliding, anybody?). Nevertheless, given the V12 might of the Prancing Horse, one can never have too many videos of the thing, which is why we've brought along an acceleration test of the Fezza.

While we're talking acceleration tests, we'll remind you this has been a good week for such stunts. We'll start with what is probably the spiciest clip of the sort we've featured in a while, namely the one involving the Ferrari 488 Pista.



The Italian automaker invited journos to test the car on its Fiorano home track earlier this year, but the capricious weather meant the 720 hp beast had to wear winter tires, so it couldn't showcase its full potential.



To be more precise, the track special managed to complete the task in 2.26 seconds, thus reaching for the street car podium. Of course, many wonder whether the press car came in 100 percent standard form, as the Prancing Horse is known for its complicated practices in the field.



While we're talking acceleration tests, we'll remind you this has been a good week for such stunts. We'll start with what is probably the spiciest clip of the sort we've featured in a while, namely the one involving the Ferrari 488 Pista.

The Italian automaker invited journos to test the car on its Fiorano home track earlier this year, but the capricious weather meant the 720 hp beast had to wear winter tires, so it couldn't showcase its full potential.

Nevertheless, the new season recently allowed the 488 Pista to fully stretch its legs, with the result being the kind of 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) time that raised questions.

To be more precise, the track special managed to complete the task in 2.26 seconds, thus reaching for the street car podium. Of course, many wonder whether the press car came in 100 percent standard form, as the Prancing Horse is known for its complicated practices in the field.

Then there was the McLaren 720S accelerating test we brought you, with this taking the Woking animal from 0 to 300 km/h, just like in the case of the 812 stunt we have here. And yes, the Macca once again demonstrate the ferocity of the British automaker's new-generation machines, making us wonder just how beastly the yet untested Senna is.