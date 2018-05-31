autoevolution
 

Ferrari 812 Superfast 0-186 MPH/300 KPH Acceleration Test Has Savage V12 Scream

31 May 2018, 12:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We've already seen what the Ferrari 812 Superfast can do when the pedal on the right is welded to the floor, whether we're talking about a high-speed German Autobahn adventure or a drifting episode on the track (four-wheel sliding, anybody?). Nevertheless, given the V12 might of the Prancing Horse, one can never have too many videos of the thing, which is why we've brought along an acceleration test of the Fezza.
4 photos
Ferrari 812 Superfast 0-186 MPH/300 KPH Acceleration TestFerrari 812 Superfast 0-186 MPH/300 KPH Acceleration TestFerrari 812 Superfast 0-186 MPH/300 KPH Acceleration Test
The adventure that brought us here saw the 800 hp super-GT going from standstill to 186 mph/300 km/h (and even beyond that). The stunt was performed on the Millbrook Proving Ground, a British vehicle testing center that allowed the Italian exotic to shine.

While we're talking acceleration tests, we'll remind you this has been a good week for such stunts. We'll start with what is probably the spiciest clip of the sort we've featured in a while, namely the one involving the Ferrari 488 Pista.

The Italian automaker invited journos to test the car on its Fiorano home track earlier this year, but the capricious weather meant the 720 hp beast had to wear winter tires, so it couldn't showcase its full potential.

Nevertheless, the new season recently allowed the 488 Pista to fully stretch its legs, with the result being the kind of 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) time that raised questions.

To be more precise, the track special managed to complete the task in 2.26 seconds, thus reaching for the street car podium. Of course, many wonder whether the press car came in 100 percent standard form, as the Prancing Horse is known for its complicated practices in the field.

Then there was the McLaren 720S accelerating test we brought you, with this taking the Woking animal from 0 to 300 km/h, just like in the case of the 812 stunt we have here. And yes, the Macca once again demonstrate the ferocity of the British automaker's new-generation machines, making us wonder just how beastly the yet untested Senna is.

Ferrari 812 Superfast Ferrari V12 supercar GT
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Drifting Guide for Dummies Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tank Vs. Well WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the European eCall Emergency System Works Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
FERRARI models:
FERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticFERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeFERRARI GTC4Lusso TFERRARI GTC4Lusso T LuxuryFERRARI 812 SuperfastFERRARI 812 Superfast CoupeFERRARI LaFerrari ApertaFERRARI LaFerrari Aperta ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 