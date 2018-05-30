McLaren 720S 0-186 MPH/300 KPH Acceleration Test Shows Stunning Results

By now, anybody with even a remote interest in the supercar realm has seen what the McLaren 720S has to offer. Then again, an acceleration test featuring Woking's first new-age model is always welcome. So look no further, since we've brought you a stunt that shows the Macca doing its thing in a straight line.

4 photos



Of course, there are the obvious



Speaking of McLaren tests, we can't wait to see what happens once the Senna, along with its GTR circuit incarnation, are being put through their paces.



For one thing, we're expecting the road-going Senna to grab the Nurburgring production car lap record. The accolade currently rests in the Porsche 911 GT2 RS' trophy cabinet, with the Neunelfer having blitzed the track in 6:47.



Meanwhile, we'll remind you that we



The Pista managed to complete the said sprint in 2.26 seconds, but, before jumping to conclusions, we need to keep in mind that the feat was achieved by a press car. And it's no secret that Ferrari has a history of making... special preparations before its vehicles land in the hands of journos.



As for how the sprinting potential of the Macca manifests when the 720 hp beast engages in a fight. Well, the McLaren has earned itself the nickname of the supercar that can't lose a drag race. For one thing, independent dyno tests have shown that the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the Macca actually delivers over 750 hp.Of course, there are the obvious exceptions , but these usually involve tuner cars that come with four-digit outputs - if you happen to drive a modded GT-R or Neunelfer, you'd better thing twice before duking it out with a McLaren 720S.Speaking of McLaren tests, we can't wait to see what happens once the Senna, along with its GTR circuit incarnation, are being put through their paces.For one thing, we're expecting the road-going Senna to grab the Nurburgring production car lap record. The accolade currently rests in the Porsche 911 GT2 RS' trophy cabinet, with the Neunelfer having blitzed the track in 6:47.Meanwhile, we'll remind you that we brought you a somewhat similar acceleration test featuring Maranello's latest weapon earlier today. To be more precise, the Ferrari 488 Pista was taken from standstill to over 124 mph (200 km/h), with the o to 62 mph (100 km/h) time of the Italian exotic being shocking.The Pista managed to complete the said sprint in 2.26 seconds, but, before jumping to conclusions, we need to keep in mind that the feat was achieved by a press car. And it's no secret that Ferrari has a history of making... special preparations before its vehicles land in the hands of journos.