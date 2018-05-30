Ferrari 488 Pista Does 0-62 MPH in 2.26s, Beats Dodge Demon

Remember the early reviews of the Ferrari 488 Pista? The Prancing Horse invited journos from across the world to its Fiorano test track, but the capricious weather meant that the supercar had to ride on winter tires despite the spring testing. Well, the summer tests are now here and its seems that the Pista surpasses all expectations, at least regarding sprinting.

5 photos



Interestingly, the said chronograph number even beats the official acceleration figures of the track special - according to the Italian automotive producer, the Pista needs 2.85 seconds to cover the 0 to 62 mph sprint, 7.6 seconds for 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) play and can deliver a maximum velocity of over 211 mph (340 km/h).



Returning to the video we have here, this also shows the Fezza hitting 124 mph in 6.94 seconds, while the driver doesn't keep the throttle welded for too much time after that.What does such a blistering acceleration time mean?

Of course, with this being a press car, it's impossible not to wonder whether the specs of the machine match the official numbers. After all, multiple sources have talked about the Prancing Horse massaging test cars over the years.



Nevertheless, once owners will take delivery of their cars, we should see them shedding some light on this matter. Meanwhile, the furious sprinting of the Italian exotic awaits you in the video below.



We'll mention that the Prancing Horse is generally against timed comparison tests, so we might not get to see more real-world numbers delivered by the



For one thing, only elite customers were offered the change to grab the 720 hp special and the Italian automaker now monitors these aficionados closely.



