McLaren Milestone: 15,000 Cars Built Since 2011

In 2011, McLaren started production of the 12C at its facility in Woking, Surrey. Seven years later, the British automaker celebrates 15,000 vehicles manufactured since then, a feat that comes less than 18 months after the 10,000th automobile built.
First things first, the milestone comes after a most successful 2017, with McLaren shipping 3,340 cars in the previous calendar year. And secondly, the F1 from the 1990s came out at a time when McLaren’s automotive division wasn’t even a thing.
“The Sports Series has been pivotal to driving this growth, with the 570S Spider now the most popular of the range,” said Mike Flewitt, chief executive officer at McLaren Automotive. “The fact we are now able to produce 20 cars a day is of course a great testament to the hard work and dedication of every one of our workforce, who should feel justifiably proud and part of this great team effort.”
For the time being, there are three tiers of road-going McLaren models. The range starts with the Sports Series (540 and 570), continues with the Super Series (720), and tops with the Ultimate Series (P1, Senna, BP23 Hyper-GT). Bearing in mind that the Woking-based company came out with the 12C seven years ago, it’s very, very impressive how much things have changed in such a short amount of time.
At the present moment, around two-thirds of global sales come from the Sports Series and one-third from the Super Series. The Ultimate Series, as you can tell from the pricing of the Senna, is in a different league altogether. And speaking of the Senna, the twin-turbo V8-powered blunderbuss has recently entered production.
The place where it’s built, the McLaren Production Center, was designed by Foster + Partners and took just under 14 months from breaking ground to the first-ever 12C approved for shipping. Be that as it may, Lamborghini (3,815) and Ferrari (8,398) sell more vehicles than McLaren. Heck, even Rolls-Royce managed to deliver 3,362 cars to its customers in 2017.
But on the other hand, you could say that McLaren is the most exclusive name of the lot by a long margin. And chances are things won't change, more so if you bear in mind McLaren doesn't plan to add an SUV to its lineup.
