Here’s Bruno Senna Driving the McLaren Senna

More on this:

1 McLaren 720S Totaled in Las Vegas Crash Looks Like a Failed Mars Landing

2 Dodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 720S in the 1/4-Mile, Humiliation Occurs

3 McLaren 720S "Dash Cam" Shows Teen Driver Crashing into Parked Audi R8

4 Dodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 570S at the Drag Strip, Has a Surprise

5 McLaren Senna EV “Would Weigh 2,000 Kilograms”