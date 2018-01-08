autoevolution
 

Porsche 718 Cayman vs. Ford Focus RS Acceleration Battle Is Brutally Tight

Sure, the Ford Focus RS and the Porsche 718 Cayman are both animated by four-cylinder engines, but, if we look past this aspect, the two could hardly be more different.
Given all the details that set these two velocity toys apart, an acceleration battle between the two is nothing short of delicious and we're here to bring you just that.

The brawl we have here isn't a drag race per se. Instead, we're dealing with the next best thing, namely an acceleration battle that zooms in on the dashboard instruments of the two.

The speeding tools are engaged in a 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) brawl, which means both make use of their launch control features. And while the 350 hp Focus RS is only offered in six-speed manual trim, the 300 hp 718 Cayman we have here also comes in three-pedal form, with this configuration having skipped the optional PDK tranny.

Returning to the aspects that set these two German beasts aside, we're looking at the entry-level Porsche sportscar battling the hottest hatch the Blue Oval has to offer (this Focus has a massaged Mustang EcoBoost heart, remember?).

While the Zuffenhausen sportscar follows the classic mid-engined, rear-wheel-drive formula, the front-engined performance compact has an all-paw traction advantage.

And if we look at the specs of the two, the Ford one-ups the Porsche. To be more precise, while the third-generation Focus RS packs 4.7 kilograms per hp and 470 Nm of torque, the 718 Cayman comes with 4.9 kg/hp and 380 Nm of twist.

Independent quarter-mile testing has shown that the hot hatch can beat the sportscar, albeit by less than a blink. To be more precise, while the Focus RS needs 12.6 seconds to complete the 1,320 feet sprint, the 718 Cayman is 0.1s slower.

Thus, as we mentioned in the title, the sprinting fight we have here is the kind that will keep you on your toes.

