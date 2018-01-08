autoevolution
 

2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke V6 Diesel Boasts Best-In-Class Fuel Economy

A targeted EPA rating of 30 mpg on the highway. The first-ever F-150 Power Stroke is as easy on the fuel as you would expect, but more importantly, the 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 belonging to the Lion engine family is the secret to multiple best-in-class accolades, including for towing capacity.
But first, bear in mind the F-150 Power Stroke doesn’t have that many competitors. Only the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 in the Ram 1500 is worthy of mention, but on paper, the Jaguar Land Rover-inspired design in the Ford has it licked in every imaginable way, including horsepower and torque.

Here’s what the sixth engine choice in the F-150 is all about: 250 ponies, 440 pound-feet, 11,400 pounds of maximum towing capacity, and 2,020 pounds of maximum payload capacity. With those specs, there’s no denying Ram has to upgrade the EcoDiesel for the next-generation 1500.

In addition to being properly impressive, the Power Stroke can be optioned on 4x2 and 4x4 models in SuperCrew or SuperCab configurations, be it the 5.5- or 6.5-foot bed. Deliveries start in the spring, and the downside is, only the Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum trim levels are available to retail customers with the diesel engine.

The efficiency of the Power Stroke is furthered by a flat-ish torque curve that unleashes peak potential at 1,750 rpm. The common-rail fuel injection system, meanwhile, employs variable-geometry turbocharging to combat lag. Another reason why the 3.0-liter V6 ticks all the right boxes is the transmission it’s paired with, the 10-speed automatic co-developed with General Motors.

“For every truck owner who wants strong fuel economy while they tow and haul, we offer a new 3.0-liter Power Stroke® V6 engine that dreams are made of,” declared Dave Filipe, vice president of global powertrain engineering at the Ford Motor Company. “The more you tow and the longer you haul, the more you’ll appreciate its class-leading towing and payload capacity and how efficient it is at the pump.” Pricing, meanwhile, will be released in the second half of January.
