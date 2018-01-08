2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke V6 Diesel Boasts Best-In-Class Fuel Economy

More on this:

1 2019 Ford Focus ST Wagon Looks Ready to Take on Octavia RS at the Nurburgring

2 Make This Officially Licensed Eleanor Mustang Yours For $189,000

3 2020 Ford Fusion Redesign Cancelled, Declining Sales Are To Blame

4 2019 Ford Ranger Spied Uncamouflaged In Thailand

5 2018 Ford Figo Cross Is Yet Another Hatchback Turned Crossover