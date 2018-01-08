autoevolution
 

2019 Ford Focus ST Wagon Looks Ready to Take on Octavia RS at the Nurburgring

Looking for a non-German alternative to the SUV that will still set your pants on fire? Then you should wait for the new Ford Focus Estate/Wagon, probably coming out towards the end of this year.
We still think that this awesome-looking prototype is the Focus ST Estate. And while our previous 'estimates' put a diesel engine under the hood, anything can happen. The pace of this family car on the famous Nurburgring is undeniably decent.

It's easy to underestimate the Skoda Octavia RS as just a bigger, less sporty version of the Golf GTI. But in Europe, it's a mighty sales powerhouse that's in higher demand than much more elegant hatchbacks, including the Leon Cupra. This could be the reason why Ford has been seen testing this supposed ST Wagon on numerous occasions.

The Blue Oval's interest in such cars is nothing new, as the Focus ST has had a wagon body for many years, which has even gone through a mid-life facelift. Not many people know this, but you can even have it as an automatic, provided that you're content with the less powerful but more frugal diesel engine.

Getting back to the Nurburgring prototype, we can note that it has a body kit consisting of skirts and spoilers. Hitting the curbs also reveals a stiffer suspension setup. Those wheels are probably 19-inch ones and only look normal because of the expanded wheelbase.

For the wagon, practicality is essential, but flowing lines and Volvo-like headlights have also been added to the design.

Let's talk about the engines! On the diesel side of things, Ford's new EcoBlue 2.0-liter should deliver 190 HP combined with superior fuel economy. An 8-speed automatic could also be offered as long as it can handle the torque.

According to our info, the gasoline-burning version of the car will produce 284 HP, up from the current 252 HP. That would make the Focus ST Wagon more than a match for the 245 HP Octavia RS.

