Audi S6 vs. Lada Niva Tug of War Shows Russian Winter Sports

As for the other side of the pulling fight, we're dealing with an Audi S6. In case you're surprised to come across the name of a German performance sedan in a Tug of War tale, allow us to point out a few details that recommend the thing for such a brawl.First of all, we're talking about a battle that takes place on show, so the all-wheel-drive hardware of the two machines is spared of the ordeal that comes from such shenanigans taking place on asphalt.Secondly, the numbers that describe this Audi recommend it for such play. And that's because the quattro all-paw hardware is mixed with a scale footprint of 4,023 lb (1,825 kg), while motivation comes from a 340 hp 4.2-liter V8.As for the Lada, the Niva is an uber-light machine, at least by modernstandards, since the thing tips the scales at 2,668 lbs (1,210 kg). The four-cylinder mills that make up its engine range fall well below of the 100 hp mark.The Niva we have here seems to have been prepared for rugged terrain stunts, as, for instance, the thing packs a snorkel.Of course, the tires can make a world of a difference when it comes to such adventures, but we're not aware of the rubber featured on these two vehicles.Nevertheless, we can tell you that the two put on an engaging show, as you'll find out once you reach for the "play" button below. And yes, the battle features a conclusion that doen't leave any room for speculation.