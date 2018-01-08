autoevolution
 

Audi S6 vs. Lada Niva Tug of War Shows Russian Winter Sports

8 Jan 2018, 10:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When one thinks of the Tug of War, the idea of an SUV is the first that comes to mind. Well, as far as the towing battle we're here to show you is concerned, the crossover side is just half the fun, with the breed being represented by a Lada Niva.
5 photos
Audi S6 vs. Lada Niva Tug of WarAudi S6 vs. Lada Niva Tug of WarAudi S6 vs. Lada Niva Tug of WarAudi S6 vs. Lada Niva Tug of War
As for the other side of the pulling fight, we're dealing with an Audi S6. In case you're surprised to come across the name of a German performance sedan in a Tug of War tale, allow us to point out a few details that recommend the thing for such a brawl.

First of all, we're talking about a battle that takes place on show, so the all-wheel-drive hardware of the two machines is spared of the ordeal that comes from such shenanigans taking place on asphalt.

Secondly, the numbers that describe this Audi recommend it for such play. And that's because the quattro all-paw hardware is mixed with a scale footprint of 4,023 lb (1,825 kg), while motivation comes from a 340 hp 4.2-liter V8.

As for the Lada, the Niva is an uber-light machine, at least by modern SUV standards, since the thing tips the scales at 2,668 lbs (1,210 kg). The four-cylinder mills that make up its engine range fall well below of the 100 hp mark.

The Niva we have here seems to have been prepared for rugged terrain stunts, as, for instance, the thing packs a snorkel.

Of course, the tires can make a world of a difference when it comes to such adventures, but we're not aware of the rubber featured on these two vehicles.

Nevertheless, we can tell you that the two put on an engaging show, as you'll find out once you reach for the "play" button below. And yes, the battle features a conclusion that doen't leave any room for speculation.

Audi S6 Lada Niva tug of war winter
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Latest car models:
CITROEN E-MehariCITROEN E-Mehari Small SUVCITROEN E-MehariCITROEN E-Mehari Small SUVJEEP CherokeeJEEP Cherokee Medium SUVALFA ROMEO MiToALFA ROMEO MiTo MiniMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryAll car models  