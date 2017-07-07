2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke V6 Expected To Pack Jaguar Land Rover Turbo Diesel

Augmented by two turbochargers, electronically actuated variable geometry, and Siemens common rail direct injection technology, the engine serves as the workhorse for models such as the Jaguar XF and XJ, Citroen C5 and C6, Peugeot 407, Land Rover Discovery, Range Rover
and Range Rover Sport. The 2,993-cc plant, as per Truck Trend, is also “designed, tested, and engineered specifically for use”
in the 2018 F-150.
Everyone had a hunch this might be the case ever since the Ford Motor Company
confirmed the powerplant, but the cited publication goes one step beyond, expressing that “a source within JLR confirmed both the Ford and Jaguar Land Rover engines belonged to the Lion engine family.”
Truck Trend
wasn’t offered any official specifics on the six-cylinder turbo diesel, but we can form an idea of what’s in store by looking at the tune employed by the U.S.-spec Range Rover Td6. More to the point, the 3.0-liter V6 develops 254 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque between 1,750 and 2,550 rpm, enabling a sprint to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds, max velocity of 130 miles per hour, and 25 mpg on the combined cycle.
In the 2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke V6, common sense dictates that the engine will be downtuned for torque-demanding applications. There’s also the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel HFE
, whose 3.0-liter V6 returns up to 29 mpg in highway regime and enables a maximum towing capacity of 7,920 pounds.
Last, but certainly not least, it remains to be seen what sort of transmission the Ford Motor Company has in the pipeline for the Power Stroke V6
. Be it the ZF-developed 8-speeder or the Ford-GM 10-speed automatic, only time will tell which unit is better suited for America’s best-selling vehicle.