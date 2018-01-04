autoevolution
 

Make This Officially Licensed Eleanor Mustang Yours For $189,000

4 Jan 2018
Forget the Sportsroof-based Eleanor Mustang from the original Gone In 60 Seconds from 1974. The remake from 2000, starring Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie, is the movie that morphed Eleanor into something else, an icon that makes car enthusiasts grow weak at the knees with its beauty.
For the 2018 model year, the Eleanor is back in business thanks to Fusion Motor Company. Based in Chatsworth, California, the high-end luxury dealership secured the rights to build and sell officially licensed cars from Denise Halicki, co-producer of the movie and late husband of H.B. “Toby” Halicki, who created and starred in the original Gone In 60 Seconds.

It takes approximately six months from order to delivery, and at $189,000 from the get-go, the 2018 Eleanor Mustang isn’t cheap. Customers with deeper pockets can spend $100,000 more on options and customization, but then again, this is no fiberglass replica with questionable build quality.

Starting from a ’67 or ’68 Mustang Fastback, the Fusion Motor Company strips the donor vehicle down to the frame to give the old underpinnings some tender loving care. In comes an independent front suspension and multi-link rear suspension, Wilwood braking system, 9-inch rear end, limited-slip differential, LED lighting, and of course, lots of carbon fiber.

In a similar fashion to the exterior, the cockpit is a mashup of retro and modern touches. Niceties include air conditioning, Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming, and optional extras such as Recaro racing seats and aftermarket touchscreen infotainment with satellite navigation.

Be it manual or automatic transmission, Fusion offers no less than five V8 engines for the Eleanor. The most basic of basic option is the 5.0-liter Coyote from the Mustang GT, producing 430 horsepower in this application. At the other end of the spectrum, the Roush 427 develops 750 ponies at the tap of the loud pedal. And now you know why the Go Baby Go button on the shifter is connected to the nitrous oxide tank in the trunk.
