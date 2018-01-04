autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Official Photos Leaked Ahead of Official Debut

4 Jan 2018, 15:24 UTC ·
by
It seems the design of the all-new G-Class is too good to hold secret. Ahead of the official debut during the Detroit Auto Show, the 2019 model year version of the iconic SUV has leaked online.
14 photos
These first leaked images come via Dutch magazine Auto Week and reveal an evolution of the familiar boxy look. It's exactly what we expected, as we must have published dozens if not a hundred stories about this vehicle already.

While most true SUVs are going the way of the crossover, the G-Class is doing the same thing as the Wrangler and is sticking to its boxy looks.

To the untrained eye, the new model looks the same. However, we can notice a fuller grille, slightly swept back headlight frames with LED projectors and revised fender flares. The mirrors also look like they were pulled off the E-Class. The giant Mercedes emblem most likely now houses a radar sensor as well.

The good news is that the stuff underneath is entirely new. For example, the old-fashioned beam axle has been replaced by double-wishbone independent front suspension, improving the on-road capabilities of the vehicle.

The car is also wider than before, and the chassis marks a 34% increase in rigidity. This new G-Class will offer approach and departure angles of 31 and 30 degrees as well as a maximum fording depth of 70 centimeters or 27 inches.

Power will come from yet undetailed 6- and 8-cylinder engines and go towards the new 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission, which Mercedes has paired with a transfer box and three lockable differentials.

We've already shown you most of the interior, which will be optionally fitted with the familiar twin 12.3-inch screens from the S-Class and E-Class. Thanks to a broader body shell, the new model will mark a massive increase in passenger space, with 38mm more front legroom, +150mm rear legroom, +38mm shoulder room and +68mm front elbow room. Everything from an Alcantara headliner to a 16-speaker sound system and massaging seats will be on the options list.
