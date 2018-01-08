Here’s The 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish Tearing Up The Nurburgring

More on this:

1 Aston Martin CEO Says Electric Sports Car Is “Possible”

2 Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Is Now A Thing, Mid-Engine Supercar Incoming

3 Aston Martin Issues Two Recalls Covering 5,400 Older Models

4 Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs. Lexus LC 500 Is Full of the Unexpected

5 Watch the World's First and Only Road-Legal Aston Martin Vulcan Hypercar