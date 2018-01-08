Here’s The 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish Tearing Up The Nurburgring

There’s an old saying that goes like “if you love something, set it free.” Over at Aston Martin, the adage stands true for the 5.9-liter V12
that premiered in 1999 with the DB7 V12 Vantage. The naturally aspirated engine will soon go the way of the dodo, making room for the AE31 V12 in the DB11 and the more hardcore version in the DB11-based Vanquish.
20 photos
Aston Martin opened up on the engine in the all-new Vanquish on two instances. First and foremost, chief powertrain engineer Brian Fitzsimons declared that the AE31 had been proven to 820 horsepower
, which is incredible punch from a 5.2-liter with two turbochargers stapped onto it.
The second time the Gaydon-based automaker offered an idea of what’s coming can be summed up in four words: Ferrari 812 Superfast challenger
. None other than chief executive officer Andy Palmer declared that Aston Martin is locking down on Maranello’s sporting grand tourer, which packs 800 horsepower (789 bhp) to its name from a 6.5-liter V12.
While we wait for a confirmation from Aston Martin
on how potent the Vanquish is, the prototype you can see in the following video is a lot louder than the DB11. And if you listen closely, you’ll further notice that the gear shifts are so smooth that there’s no denying the transmission is an automatic of the transaxle variety that’s augmented by a torque converter.
Expected to go on sale in the fall of 2018, the all-new Vanquish features more aggressive bodywork on all corners, the purpose being additional downforce. The super-GT also corners a lot more flatly than the DB11
.
The focused nature of the Vanquish is even more apparent if you take a swift look at the tires, which are a size up on the 20-inch wheels of the DB11. Speaking of the DB11, the 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish
also features four tailpipes and carbon-ceramic discs with massive calipers.
On that note, the big question still lies under the hood. Could the Vanquish adopt KERS
thanks to Aston Martin’s partnership with Red Bull Technology? And if KERS is on the menu, does that mean the Vanquish paves the way for 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrains in the Aston Martin lineup?