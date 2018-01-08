autoevolution
 

Here’s The 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish Tearing Up The Nurburgring

8 Jan 2018, 13:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
There’s an old saying that goes like “if you love something, set it free.” Over at Aston Martin, the adage stands true for the 5.9-liter V12 that premiered in 1999 with the DB7 V12 Vantage. The naturally aspirated engine will soon go the way of the dodo, making room for the AE31 V12 in the DB11 and the more hardcore version in the DB11-based Vanquish.
20 photos
Spyshots: 2019 Aston Martin VanquishSpyshots: 2019 Aston Martin VanquishSpyshots: 2019 Aston Martin VanquishSpyshots: 2019 Aston Martin VanquishSpyshots: 2019 Aston Martin VanquishSpyshots: 2019 Aston Martin VanquishSpyshots: 2019 Aston Martin VanquishSpyshots: 2019 Aston Martin VanquishSpyshots: 2019 Aston Martin VanquishSpyshots: 2019 Aston Martin VanquishSpyshots: 2019 Aston Martin VanquishSpyshots: 2019 Aston Martin VanquishSpyshots: 2019 Aston Martin VanquishSpyshots: 2019 Aston Martin VanquishSpyshots: 2019 Aston Martin VanquishSpyshots: 2019 Aston Martin VanquishSpyshots: 2019 Aston Martin VanquishSpyshots: 2019 Aston Martin VanquishSpyshots: 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish
Aston Martin opened up on the engine in the all-new Vanquish on two instances. First and foremost, chief powertrain engineer Brian Fitzsimons declared that the AE31 had been proven to 820 horsepower, which is incredible punch from a 5.2-liter with two turbochargers stapped onto it.

The second time the Gaydon-based automaker offered an idea of what’s coming can be summed up in four words: Ferrari 812 Superfast challenger. None other than chief executive officer Andy Palmer declared that Aston Martin is locking down on Maranello’s sporting grand tourer, which packs 800 horsepower (789 bhp) to its name from a 6.5-liter V12.

While we wait for a confirmation from Aston Martin on how potent the Vanquish is, the prototype you can see in the following video is a lot louder than the DB11. And if you listen closely, you’ll further notice that the gear shifts are so smooth that there’s no denying the transmission is an automatic of the transaxle variety that’s augmented by a torque converter.

Expected to go on sale in the fall of 2018, the all-new Vanquish features more aggressive bodywork on all corners, the purpose being additional downforce. The super-GT also corners a lot more flatly than the DB11.

The focused nature of the Vanquish is even more apparent if you take a swift look at the tires, which are a size up on the 20-inch wheels of the DB11. Speaking of the DB11, the 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish also features four tailpipes and carbon-ceramic discs with massive calipers.

On that note, the big question still lies under the hood. Could the Vanquish adopt KERS thanks to Aston Martin’s partnership with Red Bull Technology? And if KERS is on the menu, does that mean the Vanquish paves the way for 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrains in the Aston Martin lineup?

2019 Aston Martin Vanquish spyshots Aston Martin Vanquish sound aston martin V12 KERS
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
ASTON MARTIN models:
ASTON MARTIN VantageASTON MARTIN Vantage CoupeASTON MARTIN DB11 VolanteASTON MARTIN DB11 Volante Roadster & ConvertibleASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage AMR CoupeASTON MARTIN DB7 ZagatoASTON MARTIN DB7 Zagato CoupeASTON MARTIN Vanquish SASTON MARTIN Vanquish S ExoticAll ASTON MARTIN models  