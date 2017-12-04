Is the 2018 BMW M5 Quicker Than the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S?

This duel feels as old as time itself, not because it started back when dinosaurs were roaming the Earth, but because there have been so many battles over the years to last us a lifetime.

67 photos



The war has waged for a long time and, after numerous clashes, one side seemed to settle for "sportiness" while the other conquered "luxury," and even though they both would venture into the other one's territory now and then, the spoils seemed to be distributed among the belligerents.



Last year, though, Mercedes- AMG came up with the E63 S sedan. The Affalterbach company appeared to have mistuned the sedan since it offered much better performance than the aging



BMW fought back with the



And yet, despite these differences, the two are perfectly matched on paper when it comes to reaching the 62 mph (100 km/h) benchmark: 3.4 seconds. Taking full advantage of having tested the



Well, we're really dying over here to spill the beans, but you should really watch the clip. The acceleration run is featured early on so you can skip the rest if you like, though we wouldn't recommend it since you'll be missing a nice and quick review of the Bavarian. Oh, and just so you know what the times to beat were: 3.2 seconds for the 60 mph mark and 11.2 seconds for the standing quarter.



Not that we're complaining, though. There are plenty of rivalries in the automotive industry, but none is more fiercely fought - especially among the three brands' fans - than that between the three premium German carmakers. Though, despite having more than decent performance, Audi might feel like the third wheel occasionally.The war has waged for a long time and, after numerous clashes, one side seemed to settle for "sportiness" while the other conquered "luxury," and even though they both would venture into the other one's territory now and then, the spoils seemed to be distributed among the belligerents.Last year, though, Mercedes-came up with the E63 S sedan. The Affalterbach company appeared to have mistuned the sedan since it offered much better performance than the aging BMW M5, and so the non-aggression truce appeared to be broken.BMW fought back with the 2018 M5 , the sporty version of its recently-launched sedan. It had a larger engine than the AMG - 4.4-liter as opposed to 4.0-liter) but made less power (600 hp vs. 612 hp). It also came, for the first time, with an all-wheel-drive system, meaning it could now accelerate quicker off the line than the previous model.And yet, despite these differences, the two are perfectly matched on paper when it comes to reaching the 62 mph (100 km/h) benchmark: 3.4 seconds. Taking full advantage of having tested the AMG E63 S recently, Matt from carwow decided to see which was faster the second he got his hands on the new BMW M5.Well, we're really dying over here to spill the beans, but you should really watch the clip. The acceleration run is featured early on so you can skip the rest if you like, though we wouldn't recommend it since you'll be missing a nice and quick review of the Bavarian. Oh, and just so you know what the times to beat were: 3.2 seconds for the 60 mph mark and 11.2 seconds for the standing quarter.