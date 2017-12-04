autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

Is the 2018 BMW M5 Quicker Than the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S?

4 Dec 2017, 15:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
This duel feels as old as time itself, not because it started back when dinosaurs were roaming the Earth, but because there have been so many battles over the years to last us a lifetime.
67 photos
2018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F90
Not that we're complaining, though. There are plenty of rivalries in the automotive industry, but none is more fiercely fought - especially among the three brands' fans - than that between the three premium German carmakers. Though, despite having more than decent performance, Audi might feel like the third wheel occasionally.

The war has waged for a long time and, after numerous clashes, one side seemed to settle for "sportiness" while the other conquered "luxury," and even though they both would venture into the other one's territory now and then, the spoils seemed to be distributed among the belligerents.

Last year, though, Mercedes-AMG came up with the E63 S sedan. The Affalterbach company appeared to have mistuned the sedan since it offered much better performance than the aging BMW M5, and so the non-aggression truce appeared to be broken.

BMW fought back with the 2018 M5, the sporty version of its recently-launched sedan. It had a larger engine than the AMG - 4.4-liter as opposed to 4.0-liter) but made less power (600 hp vs. 612 hp). It also came, for the first time, with an all-wheel-drive system, meaning it could now accelerate quicker off the line than the previous model.

And yet, despite these differences, the two are perfectly matched on paper when it comes to reaching the 62 mph (100 km/h) benchmark: 3.4 seconds. Taking full advantage of having tested the AMG E63 S recently, Matt from carwow decided to see which was faster the second he got his hands on the new BMW M5.

Well, we're really dying over here to spill the beans, but you should really watch the clip. The acceleration run is featured early on so you can skip the rest if you like, though we wouldn't recommend it since you'll be missing a nice and quick review of the Bavarian. Oh, and just so you know what the times to beat were: 3.2 seconds for the 60 mph mark and 11.2 seconds for the standing quarter.

2018 BMW M5 BMW M5 2018 BMW m5 vs. 2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 s mercedes-amg e63 s acceleration
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
BMW models:
BMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeBMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumBMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverBMW i3sBMW i3s CompactAll BMW models  