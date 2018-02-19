autoevolution
 

Watch the Aspark Owl Do 0-100 KM/H (62 MPH) in 1.921 Seconds

19 Feb 2018, 9:41 UTC
by
What is it these days with videos of electric cars clearing the 0-60 mph sprint in less than two seconds? Saturday, we've shown you the Tesla Roadster II burning some rubber at the company's test track in Fremont, and now, straight from the opposite end of the world, we've got the magnificent Aspark Owl in action.
In case the whole Aspark Owl name sounds new to you, you can check out our previous reports on the Japanese company's project. Not much is known about Aspark at the moment, other than the fact it's working on an electric hypercar that should break the acceleration record for production EVs and give the Tesla Roadster II some headaches if it manages to beat it to the market.

Since we last saw it, the Owl has come a long way. It used to be nothing more than a barren chassis with a very impressive powertrain on and a designed bodywork that was completely missing at the time. However, that didn't keep it from looking mighty impressive during the short bursts of acceleration on Aspark's ridiculously short improvised test track.

Well, it turns out that's all the Owl needs to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) and come to a complete stop, albeit dangerously close to some very unfriendly-looking vegetation. And, should it have failed to stop, this time it would have damaged the bodywork as well since the hypercar was completely dressed.

A few things are worth pointing out. First, notice the Japanese are going for the full 100 km/h (62 mph), not the 60 mph of the Tesla; second, the Own is a pure hypercar - an uncomfortable two-seater that, even with its electric powertrain, should still be a pain to use as a daily driver; third, it'll probably have a pathetic maximum range since the team seems to focus on performance, rather than practicality; fourth, it's going to cost a lot more than the Roadster; and finally, fifth, it used special slick tires for this particular run, so it'll have to repeat the feat using regular rubber for it to count.

Even so, seeing this very low and very light (the body is all carbon fiber for a total weight of 1,900 pounds - 862 kg) vehicle hit the target speed over such a short distance is a weird experience, especially since it remains true to its name and does it in virtual complete silence.

