Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Edition 1 to Sell for One Year Only

For the range-topper, naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration is achieved in 3.2 seconds, while the top speed is 315 km/h (196 mph). To be available for the first year of production only, Edition 1 will be available for the Mercedes-GT 63 Sversion of the model. This model is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 which delivers 639 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque.The already stunning machine will get a few exclusive improvements for the limited run, both at the interior and at the exterior. Several other optional equipment will also be available for buyers.On the exterior, the AMG Aerodynamics Package comes with several bodywork changes, different paintwork - designo graphite grey magno, diamond white bright or graphite grey metallic – and 21-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels, painted matt black.The interior is enhanced by AMG Performance seats with memory package, exclusive steering wheel, Air-Balance package and specific floor mats in black with a leather band.If that’s not enough, AMG offers four optional elements: Night Package, Exterior Carbon-Fibre Package 2, high-performance ceramic braking system and purpose-built rear seats.The Edition 1 version of the GT 4-Door will be presented during the ADAC Zurich 24h Race at Germany's Nürburgring next weekend. Sales will start this summer, with the first deliveries expected to take place starting the first month of the fall.In all, there will be three versions of the GT 4-Door offered by the Germans: the above-mentioned top of the range 63 S 4MATIC, the entry-level GT 53 (3.0-liter inline-six, 457 hp when working with the electric motor) and the GT 63 (585 hp and 800 Nm of torque).For the range-topper, naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration is achieved in 3.2 seconds, while the top speed is 315 km/h (196 mph).