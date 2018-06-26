Blue Origin Space Tickets on Sale from 2019

4 Mercedes-AMG Mild Hybrid 53 Series Goes on Sale

3 Mercedes-AMG Project One Production Version Spotted at Monaco Private Unveiling

2 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. Mercedes-AMG GT R Acceleration Comparison Is Brutal

1 2019 Mercedes-AMG SLC 43 Adds More Standard Equipment, Has More Power

More on this:

Listen to the Mercedes-AMG A35's Exhaust During Nurburgring Testing

So you want something along the lines of a Golf R, but with a more desirable badge? Look no further than the A35 hot hatch, which will be the uber-Golf's direct rival. 13 photos



The outgoing A45 is too much of an event car. Sure, some people are looking for the excitement that comes with a high-strung engine and stiff suspension, but it's not a good daily driver. This new model is bound to fit the description much better.



Reports suggest the A35 will have 300 horsepower or slightly more from its 2-liter turbo. That's the kind of performance you can exploit on the road, and a hybrid assist will probably be there to reduce turbo lag, something no other hot hatch has right now. With standard AWD and a 7-speed twin-clutch gearbox tuned by AMG , the hatch will do quick work of its 0 to 100 km/h sprints.



While we have been following the baby AMG for quite some time no, hearing the exhaust was never easy in traffic. However, as the A35 took to the Nurburgring earlier today, we got to sample some of the pops and bangs produced by the two muffler tips.



Previously spied versions had a much more finished exhaust trim setup. But there's no mistaking this for the 400 horsepower A-Class flagship (called A50 or A53 now). The exhaust sound is tame, though quite similar to that of the Golf R. Of course, the car will have driving modes, so you won't be "making popcorn" while driving grandma to her doctor's appointment. Watch out, because we could be seeing a lot of these at the next Worthersee GTI Meet.



We're still not entirely sure whether this bad boy is supposed to be called the "A35" or the " A40 ," but it doesn't really matter. The formula is still going to be the same, and it could work quite well for Mercedes.The outgoing A45 is too much of an event car. Sure, some people are looking for the excitement that comes with a high-strung engine and stiff suspension, but it's not a good daily driver. This new model is bound to fit the description much better.Reports suggest the A35 will have 300 horsepower or slightly more from its 2-liter turbo. That's the kind of performance you can exploit on the road, and a hybrid assist will probably be there to reduce turbo lag, something no other hot hatch has right now. With standardand a 7-speed twin-clutch gearbox tuned by, the hatch will do quick work of its 0 to 100 km/h sprints.While we have been following the baby AMG for quite some time no, hearing the exhaust was never easy in traffic. However, as the A35 took to the Nurburgring earlier today, we got to sample some of the pops and bangs produced by the two muffler tips.Previously spied versions had a much more finished exhaust trim setup. But there's no mistaking this for the 400 horsepower A-Class flagship (called A50 or A53 now). The exhaust sound is tame, though quite similar to that of the Golf R. Of course, the car will have driving modes, so you won't be "making popcorn" while driving grandma to her doctor's appointment. Watch out, because we could be seeing a lot of these at the next Worthersee GTI Meet.