Somewhere in Europe, there’s a country called the Czech Republic. After many years of communism, the Velvet Revolution of 1989 saw Czechia return to a liberal democracy that brought forward prosperity to all walks of life. And to make a long story short, some people can even afford one-of-one editions of the BMW i3 and i8.

The foundation doesn’t mention which charities will be aided by the proceeds from the sale, and neither does the automaker in its release about the Starlight Edition. To whom it may concern, the Vision 97 is a prize awarded to people who “cross the traditional framework of scientific knowledge, contribute to the understanding of science as an integral part of general culture, and in an unconventional way deal with the fundamental questions of knowledge, being and human existence.” Introducing the Starlight Edition, which is flashier than a pink Rolls-Royce with spinners and a thumpin’ great stereo banging tunes with the windows rolled down. What sets this i3 electric hatchback and i8 plug-in hybrid supercar apart from the rest of the crowd is the gold dust integrated into the gold-and-black gradual paintwork.The 23.75-carat gold, coming courtesy of Liebscher Blattgold GmbH, is applied by hand through a special method developed by BMW ColorSystem and BASF. In addition to the four layers of gold-infused paint, both cars feature six layers of BMW ColorSystem paint. “Lavish” could be the word you’re looking for right now.Even the cabin features the gold theme of the exterior, boasting a plaque that reads “STARLIGHT Edition – one of one.” Other than the over-the-top looks, both models don’t differ at all from the bone-stock i3 and i8. In this part of the world, the BMW i family starts from 1,019,200 Czech koruny for the i3 and 3,819,400 for the i8 Coupe.So who ordered these cars? The automaker explains that the Starlight Edition duo was created for charitable purposes. Before they head to auction thanks to the Dagmar and Vaclav Havel Foundation VIZE 97, the i3 and i8 will be exhibited in Prague at the Invelt showroom and at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.The foundation doesn’t mention which charities will be aided by the proceeds from the sale, and neither does the automaker in its release about the Starlight Edition. To whom it may concern, the Vision 97 is a prize awarded to people who “cross the traditional framework of scientific knowledge, contribute to the understanding of science as an integral part of general culture, and in an unconventional way deal with the fundamental questions of knowledge, being and human existence.”