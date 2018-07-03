Tesla Bringing Model 3 to Europe at 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed

NASA Brings Mars InSight Mission to a City Near You

How long has it been since Elon Musk took the veils off the Model 3? Oh yes, it was March 2016 when the concept was revealed to the public. The production version of the electric sedan, meanwhile, arrived one year ago in July. And ever since, Tesla didn’t manage to bring one lousy example of the Model 3 to Europe. 15 photos



Fast-forward to the last week of June, and Tesla announced that it managed to build 5,000 examples of the breed per week, a first for the Palo Alto-based automaker since the Model 3 started to roll off the assembly line in Fremont, California. Now available with all-wheel drive and in Performance flavor, the electric sedan still isn’t available with the standard battery, in RHD, and in European specification.



On the other hand, Tesla announced European reservation holders that the world’s hottest



A quick look at Tesla’s website reveals that “international deliveries of left-hand drive vehicles begin this year.” Those living in the United Kingdom and Australia, on the other hand, will have to wait until 2019 to get their hands on the Model 3.



With just around 500,000 pre-orders to its name, the Model 3 is a forbidden fruit to many for the time being. But then again, chief executive officer Elon Musk said that production is set to reach 500,000 vehicles per year in 2018. We're not holding our breath, but by 2020, Tesla could do the impossible and hit that production target.