Lamborghini Urus-matching Bentley Bentayga Speed Incoming

11 Jan 2019, 18:49 UTC
When it arrived in showrooms back in 2016, the Bentayga boasted a 6.0-liter W12 with twin-turbocharging technology. Then the 4.0-liter V8 TDI was introduced, only to be discontinued a year later for all the right reasons. A 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from Porsche is also available, as well as a V6 plug-in hybrid.
But Bentley knows the Bentayga customer wants more. More cylinders, more horsepower, more torque, more acceleration, more speed. This is where the Bentayga Speed steps into the limelight, expected “in the first half of this year.”

Autocar.co.uk caught wind of the automaker’s plans for the high-performance model, claiming that sales will kick off “soon after” the grand reveal. The W12 will soldier on, and thanks to “a mixture of hardward and software changes,” customers can look forward to “650 bhp.”

It’s not known why Autocar used mechanical horsepower instead of metric horsepower, but that would mean the Bentayga Speed would overwhelm or at least match the Lamborghini Urus (650 PS or 641 horsepower). In the following paragraph, the British publication claims the Urus develops “631 bhp” for some reason or another.

Even H.R. Owen, which deals in all things Lamborghini, claims on their website the Urus has “650 bhp.” Can someone please explain to these gentlemen there are differences between imperial and metric units?

Now that this rant has come to a closure, Autocar also highlights the pricing for the Bentayga Speed will be in the ballpark of £185,000 before options. That would be a difference of £20,000 compared to the W12 with 608 PS (600 horsepower) and 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) of torque.

If this report turns out to be true – and it most certainly will – then Lamborghini has a problem on their hands. In order to maintain the status of the Urus as the world’s super-SUV of choice, a plug-in hybrid V8 option will be introduced sometime in 2019 or in early 2020.

It’s not clear if Lamborghini will mirror the output Porsche’s Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid develops, but time will tell if the Volkswagen Group will allow Sant’Agata Bolognese to call dibs. The range-topping Panamera is rated at 680 PS (671 horsepower) and 850 Nm (627 pound-feet) of torque.
