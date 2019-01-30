Viola Parsifae Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Looks Electrifying

Ever wondered what goes through the mind of an aficionado when choosing the spec for a supercar as rare as the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ? Of course, one might just look for that extra touch of exclusivity, no matter how limited the production numbers are. However, there are also exterior colors that you simply know will be popular. And we can expect the shade covering this Aventador Superveloce Jota to become one of them.
The shade is called Viola Parsifae and makes this Lambo stand out from a distance. There are some colors that simply look brilliant on certain automobiles and this is the perfect example of that.
Of course, this is what happens the such an extrovert hue meets the uber-aggressive styling of the Raging Bull. So you can expect this 770 horsepower monster to turn heads wherever it goes.
Then again, not all the aspects of the configuration are wild. For instance, to keep things balanced, a simple wheel design was chosen, while the rolling goodies come finished in grey.
We've featured quite a few Lamborghini Aventador SVJ specs to date and there has been only one that rivaled the mix we have here. We're referring to an example of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine that was dressed in Giallo Tenerife (the name of the color might say it all, but you should check out the appearance of the supercar, as nothing can actually prepare you for that).
However, there are also Raging Bull lovers who prefer to mix the aero-dictated styling of the SVJ with shades that don't scream. And the examples range from the truly understated Nero Aldebaran to Grigio Telesto, even though the latter is the kind of color that stands out without even trying.
As more and more examples of the Aventador special edition land in the real world, we'll get the change to bring these to you and perhaps help you build a dream spec for the Nurburgring tamer.
Of course, this is what happens the such an extrovert hue meets the uber-aggressive styling of the Raging Bull. So you can expect this 770 horsepower monster to turn heads wherever it goes.
Then again, not all the aspects of the configuration are wild. For instance, to keep things balanced, a simple wheel design was chosen, while the rolling goodies come finished in grey.
We've featured quite a few Lamborghini Aventador SVJ specs to date and there has been only one that rivaled the mix we have here. We're referring to an example of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine that was dressed in Giallo Tenerife (the name of the color might say it all, but you should check out the appearance of the supercar, as nothing can actually prepare you for that).
However, there are also Raging Bull lovers who prefer to mix the aero-dictated styling of the SVJ with shades that don't scream. And the examples range from the truly understated Nero Aldebaran to Grigio Telesto, even though the latter is the kind of color that stands out without even trying.
As more and more examples of the Aventador special edition land in the real world, we'll get the change to bring these to you and perhaps help you build a dream spec for the Nurburgring tamer.
The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. there will be many Jota’s in this color. but that isn’t strange, look how beautiful the paint is. Color : Viola Parsifae #violaparsifae Source : @heather_lamborghinigal @marcaesteves #lamborghini #aventadorsvj #svj #svjota #svj63 #lamborghinisvjota #greysvj #lamborghinijota #jota #lamborghinitoronto #toronto #nürnburgring #kingofthering #fastest #fastestlap #lp770 #lamborghini_dutch #1963 #lambocars #performancecars #ala #nurnberg #purplelambo #purplelamborghini #purplesvj #aventador #automobililamborghini #64497 @stef_lambo @lamborghini_spots_world