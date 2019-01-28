autoevolution

Lamborghini Huracan vs. BMW M2 Tug Of War Is Real, Drivers Do It Again

With the Internet now bringing shenanigans closer to us than ever, most aficionados have become accustomed to the Tug Of War concept. After all, there's not that much to explain: one ties the posterior of a vehicle to the back of another vehicle, with the machines trying to pull each other until one of them proves to be better at the grip game. But what if this shenanigan involves a Lamborghini and a BMW?
That's right: instead of the usual pickup truck battle (got to put that towing capacity to the test, right?), the Tug Of War episode we have here involves a Raging Bull and a Bimmer.

To be more precise, we're talking about a Huracan and an M2. Note that both toys had been seriously modified, with the M2 having been turned into a bit of a drift car and the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine having received... lots of goodies that make it popular on social media.

And while we won't get into the details of these machines' aftermarket path, we have to explain that the Lambo comes in RWD form, at least as far as we know. So yes, the match was fair.

Now, if you happen to be in a hurry, you should know that the pulling battle involved two sessions. And while the first awaits you at the 10:24 point of the clip below, the second can be found at 11:30.

However, you might also want to check out the action at the 4:50 point of the video. That's because the Lamborghini Huracan and the BMW M2 were joined by a Chevrolet Corvette, with all three drifting around a tree in front of somebody's house. And, as you might expect, one of the drivers eventually lost control and crashed, even though the shenanigan might not be fully suitable for the term.

Do we need to ask you to be reasonable and not engage in Tug Of War stunts, as these involve plenty of unnecessary risks? Hopefully not.

