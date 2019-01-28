autoevolution

Oro Bacchus Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Steals The Show

28 Jan 2019, 10:14 UTC
by author pic
The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is the kind of supercar that can easily steal the show no matter where it goes. And while the aggressive, aero-dictated styling is obviously standard, the lucky few who get to adorn their garages with such delights can be split into two main categories, at least as far as color choices are concerned.
There are aficionados who prefer shades that stand out without even trying and there are those who adorn their machines with shining attires. Well, we don't need to explain which category holds the SVJ that brought us here.

Nevertheless, we do need to tell you that the majestic finish on the car is not some wrap, but a factory color. This hue is called Oro Bacchus and it allows each and every design detail of the Raging Bull to be observed.

And since the V12 monster was photographed under the sun, it's difficult to notice anything else besides the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine in the images at the bottom of the page.

Then there's the color spec game that involves the wheels - the rims come with a glossy black finish, which doesn't do a great job at concealing the orange finish of the brake calipers.

Returning to the less extrovert Aventador Superveloce Jota shades we mentioned above, we'll remind you of an example we recently showcased. That would be the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ dressed in Grigio Telesto.

Of course, given the appearance of the car, the said color doesn't do too much to keep the Italian exotic under the radar. Then again, the said example of the 770 horsepower missile comes with a bronze finish for the wheels, which makes a massive difference compared to the black rims on the car sitting before us now.

We also showed you an example of the Lambo that came dressed in Nero Aldebaran, which you can find here.


 

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Going for gold Æ Color : Oro Bacchus #orobacchus Source : @thequickwhitefox #lamborghini #aventadorsvj #svj #svjota #svj63 #lamborghinisvjota #goldlambo #goldlamborghini #lamborghinijota #jota #lamborghiniscottsdale #penskeautomall #scottsdale #lamborghiniusa #nürnburgring #kingofthering #laptime #fastest #fastestlap #lamborghini_dutch #1963 #lambocars #performancecars #ala #nurnberg #santa #automobililamborghini #santagata #64497 @stef_lambo @lamborghini_spots_world

A post shared by Lamborghini_Dutch ¯~ (@lamborghini_dutch) on Jan 27, 2019 at 1:24pm PST


 

Another great turnout at the @hopekidsinc #charity event hosted by @ddwcarsinaz . This stunning 2019 Lamborghini SVJ in Oro Elios stole the show ! . . . #lamborghini #svj#sv#lambo#exoticcars#hypercars#carporn#thegoldenchild #hopekids #scottsdale #oroelios

A post shared by @ thequickwhitefox on Jan 26, 2019 at 4:01pm PST

