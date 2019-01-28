Oro Bacchus Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Steals The Show

Nevertheless, we do need to tell you that the majestic finish on the car is not some wrap, but a factory color. This hue is called Oro Bacchus and it allows each and every design detail of the Raging Bull to be observed.
And since the V12 monster was photographed under the sun, it's difficult to notice anything else besides the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine in the images at the bottom of the page.
Then there's the color spec game that involves the wheels - the rims come with a glossy black finish, which doesn't do a great job at concealing the orange finish of the brake calipers.
Returning to the less extrovert Aventador Superveloce Jota shades we mentioned above, we'll remind you of an example we recently showcased. That would be the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ dressed in Grigio Telesto.
Of course, given the appearance of the car, the said color doesn't do too much to keep the Italian exotic under the radar. Then again, the said example of the 770 horsepower missile comes with a bronze finish for the wheels, which makes a massive difference compared to the black rims on the car sitting before us now.
We also showed you an example of the Lambo that came dressed in Nero Aldebaran, which you can find here.
