Grigio Nimbus Lamborghini Urus Shows Smooth Spec

There are plenty of Lamborghini Urus examples that come in striking colors, with this sort of skin being only natural for a machine produced in Sant'Agata Bolognese. However, the example that brings us here isn't one of them, with this super-SUV packing a tastefully restrain hue instead.
The shade that covers this 650 horsepower monster is called Grigio Nimbus (this is just one of the way in which the marque spells "grey") and, in our book, it fits the Urus like a glove.
Sure, this might not be a screaming color, but it still helps the machine get noticed. For one thing, the shade allows us to check out each and every styling detail of the Italian SUV.
Speaking of the Urus, we're expecting the automotive producer to deliver more derivatives of the family Lambo in the future.
For one thing, Lamborghini is a master of versions and editions and there wouldn't be any reasons for which the Urus would steer clear of the example set by its showroom mates, namely the Huracan and Aventador, which come in a variety of flavors.
In fact, Lamborghini has already hinted at its intentions to transform the Urus into a family. We're referring to the Urus ST-X, which is still in the concept car phase.
The ST-X envisions a racecar that can tackle both asphalt and offroading courses and we can't wait to see what the next step of the company's high-riding plan is.
Meanwhile, the world wide web has already come up with multiple renderings portraying versions of the Urus that would be even quicker. And here's an example for you, with this portraying the Urus wearing aero bits borrowed from the Aventador Superveloce Jota.
P.S.: You should make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to check out the Raging Bull in all its might.
Sure, this might not be a screaming color, but it still helps the machine get noticed. For one thing, the shade allows us to check out each and every styling detail of the Italian SUV.
Speaking of the Urus, we're expecting the automotive producer to deliver more derivatives of the family Lambo in the future.
For one thing, Lamborghini is a master of versions and editions and there wouldn't be any reasons for which the Urus would steer clear of the example set by its showroom mates, namely the Huracan and Aventador, which come in a variety of flavors.
In fact, Lamborghini has already hinted at its intentions to transform the Urus into a family. We're referring to the Urus ST-X, which is still in the concept car phase.
The ST-X envisions a racecar that can tackle both asphalt and offroading courses and we can't wait to see what the next step of the company's high-riding plan is.
Meanwhile, the world wide web has already come up with multiple renderings portraying versions of the Urus that would be even quicker. And here's an example for you, with this portraying the Urus wearing aero bits borrowed from the Aventador Superveloce Jota.
P.S.: You should make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to check out the Raging Bull in all its might.
The Lamborghini Urus. Great shotsÂ Color : Grigio Nimbus #grigionimbus Source : @nicok.photography #lamborghini #urus #lamborghiniurus #lamborghinisuv #supersuv #supercarsuv #4x4 #lm002 #lamborghinilm002 #lamborghiniporrentruy #porrentruy #lamborghiniswitzerland #switzerland #lamborghinisuisse #automobililamborghini #lamborghini_dutch #santagata #bolognese #performancecars #familycar #biglambo #newlambo #newlamborghini #lamborghiniproduction #carsandcoffeeswitzerland #ssuv #silverlambo #silverlamborghini #silverurus @stef_lambo @nicok.photography