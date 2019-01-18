Lamborghini Urus Performante Rendered as Future Special Edition

More and more examples of the Lamborghini Urus are now landing among us and this means that owners who are always looking for that extra exclusivity touch will have to try harder.
Of course, the Italian automotive producer's Ad Personam program was designed for this purpose, allowing buyers to customize their Lambos and we have to remind you that the pallette of options is uber-rich. In fact, we've already showcased a few Urus specs that stand out and here's an example for you.
Then again, one can always demand more than a spec can offer. And this is where we're expecting future Urus derivatives to step in.
While Sant'Agata Bolognese currently offers a single version of the super-SUV, which is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivering 650 ponies, we're expecting more incarnations of the high-rider to show up in the future.
For one thing, the Raging Bull is a master of versions and editions and it's enough to check out the Huracan or the Aventador families to understand that.
And a potential clue towards a future Lamborghini Urus derivative comes from the Urus ST-X. We're talking about a racecar concept the carmaker showcased. The circuit toy is set to tackle sharp tarmac corners, as well as offroading bits.
Perhaps the automaker will release a production version of the racecar concept. After all, there are plenty of examples that follow this path. For instance, the Gallardo Super Trofeo Stradale we reviewed back in the day was the road-going incarnation of the Gallardo Super Trofeo racecar.
Until we find out what Lamborghini is preparing for the Urus, we've brought along a rendering that portrays a special edition borrowing a few aero tricks from the Aventador SVJ, as you can notice in the Instagram post below.
Then again, one can always demand more than a spec can offer. And this is where we're expecting future Urus derivatives to step in.
While Sant'Agata Bolognese currently offers a single version of the super-SUV, which is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivering 650 ponies, we're expecting more incarnations of the high-rider to show up in the future.
For one thing, the Raging Bull is a master of versions and editions and it's enough to check out the Huracan or the Aventador families to understand that.
And a potential clue towards a future Lamborghini Urus derivative comes from the Urus ST-X. We're talking about a racecar concept the carmaker showcased. The circuit toy is set to tackle sharp tarmac corners, as well as offroading bits.
Perhaps the automaker will release a production version of the racecar concept. After all, there are plenty of examples that follow this path. For instance, the Gallardo Super Trofeo Stradale we reviewed back in the day was the road-going incarnation of the Gallardo Super Trofeo racecar.
Until we find out what Lamborghini is preparing for the Urus, we've brought along a rendering that portrays a special edition borrowing a few aero tricks from the Aventador SVJ, as you can notice in the Instagram post below.
Lamborghini URUS SVJ kit by d i s e g n o d i E.Milano™- 📧info@emilano.com - @e.milanodesign