Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Shows Viola SE 30 Spec, Looks Electric

20 Jan 2019
Ever since the Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce Jota set wheel in the real world, we've been keeping an eye on the special edition. And we are now back in the spotting game to show you an example that is extremely well connected to the family tree.
To be more precise, the Aventador SVJ sitting before us comes dressed in a shade called Viola SE 30. First of all, the overly extrovert nature of the shade allows the car to showcase its aggressive aero-shaped design. As such, it perfectly falls in line with the Lamborghini DNA, drawing attention like a magnet.

But there's more to this shade. You see, Viola SE 30 was first used back in 1993 - that's when the Italian automotive producer released the Diablo SE 30, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Raging Bull.

So, if you happen to love Lambos that come with screaming attires, we'll remind you we've previously featured other toys that were just as wild as the one we have here.

For instance, we showed you an Aventador Superveloce Jota finished in Giallo Tenerife (the name of the hue might be self-explanatory, but nothing can prepare you for the sight of such a supercar).

Then again, there are also aficionados who prefer the contrast created by the aggressive SVJ styling and tame colors. And we've got these gearheads covered too.

For example, here's an example of the 770 horsepower machine that came dressed in Grigio Telesto (we have to admit, this is one of our favorites).

We also focused on this black Aventador SVJ. Did we say "black"? We should've used the Sant'Agata Bolognese name of the hue instead, which is Nero Aldebaran.

You should know that we'll continue to bring you Lamborghini Aventador SVJ specs, as this is the kind of curating work that sees us jumping for joy.


 

