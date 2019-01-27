Lamborghini Urus Off-Road Package Includes Terra, Sabbia Driving Modes

When it comes to SUVs, the Lamborghini Urus is in a league of its own as far as top speed is concerned. The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk might be more powerful, but the Raging Bull is much obliged to hit 190 miles per hour (305 km/h) on full song.

The super-from Sant’Agata Bolognese also has off-road chops if you’re willing to pay extra for the Off-Road Package. First things first, this option adds Terra (for gravel) and Sabbia (for sand) modes to the Tamburo drive controller.An approach angle of 27.9 degrees is also featured, along with a departure angle of 28.3 degrees. The suspension can be raised as much as 248 millimeters (9.8 inches), helping the Urus tackle rough roads and rocky trails.Off-Road Package also includes stainless-steel skid plates for the underbody and high-strength steel reinforcements for the bumpers. From a visual standpoint, the package stands out with brushed steel for the tailpipes and roof rails.Because off-road driving can get messy, Lamborghini also offers something called Washing Package. Despite the pompous name, it consists of wet-arm wipers and headlamp washers, two features that come should come as standard on high-end luxury vehicles. Got that, Lamborghini?Retailing in the ballpark of $200,000 before options, the average transaction price of the Urus in the United States is $240,000 according to chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali. The Urus is also targeted at women and customers with families, with Lamborghini expecting the super-SUV to account for half of the 8,000-vehicle production cap for 2020.Two-thirds of the volume would be taken by the Huracan, and the remaining third would be the Aventador’s according to Domenicali. Speaking of the mid-engine lineup, both models will be replaced by hybridized successors. Fret not; the V10 and V12 will remain naturally aspirated!A fourth model is something that Lamborghini certainly wants, but not right now. Domenicali expects the newcomer to arrive sometime between 2025 and 2027, and chances are the Raging Bull will be tempted to step out of its comfort zone. How come? Based on the current trends in the automotive world and within the Volkswagen Group, we’re expecting a Porsche Taycan-like electric vehicle.