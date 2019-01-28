Connecticut Woman Arrested For Driving Drunk on Vanilla Extract

A 50-year-old woman from New Canaan, Connecticut, got arrested and charged with driving under the influence after she got drunk on vanilla extract.
This may sound like a joke, but it’s not: vanilla extract contains at least 35 percent alcohol, which makes it almost as strong as hard liquor. In fact, according to Medical Daily, if a person weighing about 154 pounds drinks a 12-ounce bottle of pure vanilla extract, they will have a blood alcohol level 3 times over the legal driving limit.
This seems to have been the case with this woman. The Hour reports that police were called after motorists noticed a car idling at an intersection. The driver was inside but had her eyes closed, so the callers suspected that she was drunk.
The woman was identified as Stefanie Warner-Grise. When the officers arrived, they immediately noticed a strong odor of vanilla coming from her.
“Upon speaking with Warner-Grise, officers detected an odor of vanilla coming from her breath, her speech was slurred and she was unable to answer basic questions,” the arrest report notes, as cited by the publication. “In addition, several bottles of pure vanilla extract were located inside the vehicle.”
That is to say, her getting drunk on vanilla extract was no coincidence.
Officers had the woman perform field sobriety tests, which she failed. She refused to take a blood alcohol test, but she was still charged with DWI and will have to appear in court.
In 2015, a New York woman made headlines after she drank 2 bottles of pure vanilla extract and became so disoriented that she kept driving around in a Walmart parking lot. She told cops that she couldn’t find the way out and that she was starting to panic when they arrived. She also fessed up to drinking the vanilla extract.
Naturally, they helped her out of the parking lot, but they also slapped her with a felony DWI and felony aggravated DWI.
