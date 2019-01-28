autoevolution

Connecticut Woman Arrested For Driving Drunk on Vanilla Extract

28 Jan 2019, 10:28 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
A 50-year-old woman from New Canaan, Connecticut, got arrested and charged with driving under the influence after she got drunk on vanilla extract.
7 photos
Dubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUV
This may sound like a joke, but it’s not: vanilla extract contains at least 35 percent alcohol, which makes it almost as strong as hard liquor. In fact, according to Medical Daily, if a person weighing about 154 pounds drinks a 12-ounce bottle of pure vanilla extract, they will have a blood alcohol level 3 times over the legal driving limit.

This seems to have been the case with this woman. The Hour reports that police were called after motorists noticed a car idling at an intersection. The driver was inside but had her eyes closed, so the callers suspected that she was drunk.

The woman was identified as Stefanie Warner-Grise. When the officers arrived, they immediately noticed a strong odor of vanilla coming from her.

“Upon speaking with Warner-Grise, officers detected an odor of vanilla coming from her breath, her speech was slurred and she was unable to answer basic questions,” the arrest report notes, as cited by the publication. “In addition, several bottles of pure vanilla extract were located inside the vehicle.”

That is to say, her getting drunk on vanilla extract was no coincidence.

Officers had the woman perform field sobriety tests, which she failed. She refused to take a blood alcohol test, but she was still charged with DWI and will have to appear in court.

In 2015, a New York woman made headlines after she drank 2 bottles of pure vanilla extract and became so disoriented that she kept driving around in a Walmart parking lot. She told cops that she couldn’t find the way out and that she was starting to panic when they arrived. She also fessed up to drinking the vanilla extract.

Naturally, they helped her out of the parking lot, but they also slapped her with a felony DWI and felony aggravated DWI.
DUI fail arrest police Connecticut
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
FORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupGMC Sierra 2500HDGMC Sierra 2500HD Heavy Duty PickupRENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniSUBARU WRX STI (S209)SUBARU WRX STI (S209) CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat (US)VOLKSWAGEN Passat (US) CompactAll car models  
 
 