Drunk Driver Flees Cops, Doesn’t See Rising Bollard, Goes Airborne

One drunk driver in Roeselare, Belgium, learned a couple of very important life lessons as 2018 was drawing to a close – number one being that you should never drink and drive, not if you value your life and your car.
Local police have released CCTV footage of the moment the driver, said to be a 24-year-old Polish citizen, smashed his Audi into a rising bollard and became airborne. You can also see the footage at the bottom of the page.
The crash happened as the driver was trying to shake off the cops. The Daily Mail reports that he’d actually been summoned to pull over minutes before the smash, but he sped off when he realized he was in trouble. It’s not like he didn’t know you’re not supposed to drink and drive, after all.
He drove onto a walkway and somehow missed the 2 retractable bollards in the middle of the road, despite the flashing lights. As he hit one of them, the impact sent the car flying through the air before crashing on the ground. He was later taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the Audi was totaled. He is expected to make a full recovery.
“As punishment, the man had his driving license taken away from him - though just four 14 days,” the Mail notes. “Fortunately, no bystanders were hurt in the crash, despite there being a few people at a nearby bar, meters from the scene. The bollard, which is retractable, was slightly damaged in the collision, though the damage was light compared to that suffered by the Audi.”
And that’s lesson number 2: if you go up against a bollard, the bollard will always win, no matter what car you drive, how drunk you are or how invincible you feel.
