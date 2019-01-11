autoevolution

Drunk Driver Flees Cops, Doesn’t See Rising Bollard, Goes Airborne

11 Jan 2019, 12:42 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
One drunk driver in Roeselare, Belgium, learned a couple of very important life lessons as 2018 was drawing to a close – number one being that you should never drink and drive, not if you value your life and your car.
4 photos
Audi RS3 Drag Races Lamborghini Aventador SAudi RS3 Drag Races Lamborghini Aventador SAudi RS3 Drag Races Lamborghini Aventador S
Local police have released CCTV footage of the moment the driver, said to be a 24-year-old Polish citizen, smashed his Audi into a rising bollard and became airborne. You can also see the footage at the bottom of the page.

The crash happened as the driver was trying to shake off the cops. The Daily Mail reports that he’d actually been summoned to pull over minutes before the smash, but he sped off when he realized he was in trouble. It’s not like he didn’t know you’re not supposed to drink and drive, after all.

He drove onto a walkway and somehow missed the 2 retractable bollards in the middle of the road, despite the flashing lights. As he hit one of them, the impact sent the car flying through the air before crashing on the ground. He was later taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the Audi was totaled. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“As punishment, the man had his driving license taken away from him - though just four 14 days,” the Mail notes. “Fortunately, no bystanders were hurt in the crash, despite there being a few people at a nearby bar, meters from the scene. The bollard, which is retractable, was slightly damaged in the collision, though the damage was light compared to that suffered by the Audi.”

And that’s lesson number 2: if you go up against a bollard, the bollard will always win, no matter what car you drive, how drunk you are or how invincible you feel.

DUI Audi accident police alcohol Belgium
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Latest car models:
HOLDEN CaptivaHOLDEN Captiva Small SUVHOLDEN CommodoreHOLDEN Commodore CompactPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVOPEL Zafira LifeOPEL Zafira Life Large MPVAll car models  
 
 