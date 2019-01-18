Blue Origin to Launch New Glenn in 2021 as Most Capable Rocket Available

Help Wanted: Police Seek Volunteers to Get Drunk on Free Booze For DUI Training

When it comes to performing a civic duty and helping out the police, there is no shortage of volunteers if said civic duty involves drinking hard liquor until drunk. 7 photos



You can see the original Facebook post at the bottom of the page. It was updated shortly after it went online, because of said interest in the offer.



“The Kutztown Police Department is looking for three (3) volunteers to assist us in training officers to administer Standardized Field Sobriety Tests during suspected DUI traffic stops,” the post said. “The volunteers must be available on April 4, 2019 between 2:30PM and 7PM. Alcohol will be provided however you will not receive any compensation for your time.”



Compensation wasn’t even an issue for most would-be volunteers: the mere fact that they could get drunk during daytime, on someone else’s dime and claim they were doing something for the community was enough for most volunteers.



However, those who applied did have to meet certain conditions: applicants couldn’t be older than 40, they mustn’t have a criminal record or a drug / alcohol history, they should be willing to drink until drunk, and they must have a sober buddy to take them home after their “work” was done.



As you can imagine, some of these criteria generated very hilarious responses online. Some commenters didn’t see how being younger than 40 was relevant, while others argued the condition was discriminating against older drunks. The same applied for having a criminal record, since felons can be reliable drunks as well. “All drunks matter!,” others claimed, in mock outrage, while many mused that their “dream job” had finally come.



To the disappointment of the hundreds of applicants, the PD has found their 3 volunteers.



