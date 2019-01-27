Russians Plan to Deploy Billboards in Orbit So You’ll Never Miss an Ad Again

Lamborghini Limits 2020 Production To 8,000 Vehicles

Lamborghini is looking forward to adding a fourth model to the lineup, but we’ll have to wait until 2025 or even 2027 for the inevitable to happen. Before then, the successors of the Huracan and Aventador will receive Speaking to CarAdrive.com.au , the head honcho also suggested “no further increase in new markets.” Half of those 8,000 vehicles are allocated to the Urus, two-thirds to the Huracan, and one-third to the Aventador. Throughout 2018, sales totaled 5,750 units, an obvious improvement compared to the 3,815 cars sold in the previous year.Turning our attention back to the production cap, don’t forget that Domenicali used to work for Ferrari. And as you all know, the Prancing Horse has a cap of its own, although not for much longer according to Louis Camilleri.Even though he kept himself under the radar, the successor of Sergio Marchionne at Ferrari has to double earnings to 2 billion euros by 2022. No fewer than 15 new models will be launched by then, translating to a ramp-up in production. The Purosangue (codename F16X) sport utiliy vehicle is expected to be the best-selling model in the lineup.Even Bentley renounced exclusivity by introducing the Bentayga, which shares the Touareg- and Q7-based platform with the Urus. Despite the humble origin of the vehicle architecture, both the Bentayga and Urus sell like there’s no tomorrow.“I can also say that for us, Ferrari has always been a reference,” added Domenicali, “as well as others in the super sports car segment, but we have already achieved higher residual values for our cars, especially with some of our older models.” We’re still waiting for Lamborghini to get out of its comfort zone, bringing back classics such as the Miura and Espada with the latest amenities and technologies.Lamborghini is looking forward to adding a fourth model to the lineup, but we’ll have to wait until 2025 or even 2027 for the inevitable to happen. Before then, the successors of the Huracan and Aventador will receive hybrid assistance for their naturally aspirated V10 and V12 powerplants.