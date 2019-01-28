Lamborghini Aventador DIY Brake Service: How To Change the Carbon-Ceramic Rotors

Owning a supercar takes more of a toll on one's budget than the initial cost of the machine. And while this is true for any vehicle (yes grandma, your Saturn is included), the financial league that accommodates supercars means a simple brake service can easily reach the price of a new car. But what if you turned to a DIY job? Well, to answer that question, we've brought along a tutorial that shows such an operation for the Lamborghini Aventador.

Well, for one thing, if you happen to own a fleet of such cars, keeping those maintenance costs in check might just bring important financial advantages. And there are two main categories that are concerned here: supercar collectors and supercar rental companies.



The Aventador brake job stunt that brought us here has to do with the latter. As such, you'll get to see Houston Crosta, the owner of an exotic car rental company based in Las Vegas getting up close and personal with the stopping hardware of a



The Raging Bull comes with carbon-ceramic discs, which means that, according to the said aficionado, the rotors and the pads alone can set one back around $15,000 (the cost of the labor comes extra).



Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll get to see Houston removing the calipers, the pads and the rotors of the V12 machine. And the gearhead even explains every step of the process, from the removal of the first bolts, to the weighing of the carbon-ceramic discs (this is how the wear is measured) in detail.



Basically, a mechanic can treat the Lambo as a regular car, at least as long as no mistake is made.Disclaimer:

This is a DIY guide and, as such, you must be aware the procedures described here involve some risks. autoevolution cannot be held responsible for any possible damage that might result while following these instructions.



