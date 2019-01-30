Grigio Titans Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Shows Bewildering Spec

How many Italian products that don't rely on marketing involving words written in their language do you know? Lamborghini certainly isn't one of these (and it shouldn't be), with plenty of details regarding the Sant'Agata Bolognese marque coming in Italian, from the name of the exterior colors to what we can find on various dials inside their supercars.
Let's take the Aventador Superveloce Jota we have here, for instance. This comes dressed in matte grey, but the Raging Bull calls this color Grigio Titans.
And while this might not be a screaming shade, it's hard to state that it makes for a discreet proposal. Then again, since the 770 horsepower Aventador has such an aggressive design, it's virtually impossible to find a hue that makes the supercar stray from the look-at-me path.
The green brake calipers certainly don't help with achieving such an effect - these find themselves inside black wheels. Note that the same color scheme has made its way into the cabin, where black Alcantara meets green details which create a strong contrast. The latter bits are found on the steering wheel, the dashboard, the seats and the floor mats.
Since we're talking about the interior of this Raging Bull, we mustn't forget the vibisle carbon goodies, which add some extra spice to the mix.
Now, if you happen to find yourself among those who prefer the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ to be dressed in stiking shades, we'll remind you that we featured such a stunt earlier today.
We're referring to the V12 toy wearing Viola Parsifae. And given how well this color seems to suit the styling cues of the Italian exotic, we're expecting it to become a popular choice among owners.
P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to check out the full visual might of this Lamborghini, cabin details and all.
