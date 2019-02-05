Azzuro 1972 Ferrari Dino 246GT Coupe for Sale in the UK

The Europeans, traditionally more conservative, will go at it starting this month, going as usual for old, vintage or extremely rare cars. And it will all start with the Race Retro at the Stoneleigh Park on February 23.There are countless cars going under the hammer at the event, starting with a 1942 Willys Jeep and going all the way to a 2010 Ford Focus RS500. But perhaps the most exciting of them all is a 1972 Ferrari Dino 246GT Coupe painted in Azzuro Dino.The organizers of the auction say the car is one of only 235 right-hand drive Dinos ever made and at the same one of only three to be wearing this color.The 246GT looks this good thanks to the fact that it received a major overhaul in 1991, having both a paint refresh done but also repair and restoration conducted on the suspension and brakes. The interior, including the seats, carpets and dashboard has been reworked “in correct factory-supplied, very expensive, leather and mouse hair.”The car is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, a unit that has never been tampered with and has only traveled for 51,786 miles since new.Silverstone Auctions plans to sell the 1972 Ferrari Dino 246GT for £240,000 - £280,000 ($311,000 – $362,000), complete with a Dino leather wallet that contains the operating manuals, the original warranty card, a wiring diagram, tools and a jack.“This stunning E-Series Dino has to be one of the most original and unmolested 246GTs anywhere,” said in a statement Guy Lees-Milne, Silverstone Auctions general manager.“The Dino is a very popular model among Ferrari enthusiasts, and given that this example is one of so few finished in the stunning Azzuro Dino blue and has been Classiche awarded, it’s a perfect example for collectors.”