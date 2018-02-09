Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 in 1990s Racing Livery to Sell for $240,000

The car, once driven on the tracks of the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) by Robb Gravett, Mike Smith and Stig Blomqvist, was crowned the winner of the competition in 1990 and will be sold at the Silverstone Auctions Race Retro Competition Car Sale on February 23.The auctioneers plan to fetch between £175,000 and £220,000 ($240,000 – $307,000) for the rally car, as it has been perfectly preserved and, most importantly, comes in the same livery it wore in the year it won the BTTC under the Trackstar team banner.To get an idea of what the buyer will get, it's enough to say that the Cosworth sports a monstrous 507 hp Mountune RS500 engine, managed via a Getrag 5-speed gearbox. The Sierra uses a new shell, as well as an Eggenberger suspension.The 1990 season was the last when regulations permitted the use of engines with more than 2 liters in displacement. At the start of 1991, all engines were forced to abide by that rule, and they all had to be normally aspirated.Following the adoption of the new rules, the Sierra was turned into a left-hand-drive car and raced in Italian Supertourismo. After that season, it was stored and only rediscovered in 2014. The wheel and controls have been moved back to their original, right side position.The car is still race-worthy, as it is eligible to race in the HSCC Supertourers or the Grand Prix Legends Touring Car Challenge.“The roll of honor for this Cosworth is truly impressive, and it has cemented its place in BTCC history. Adding to the provenance of this car is that in 1991 the new 2-liter cars took over, making 1990 a glorious swansong for this championship winning RS500,” said Nick Whale, managing director at Silverstone Auctions.